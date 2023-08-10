Fugitive suspect in Asheville teen’s 2020 shooting death arrested in Kinston

A screenshot of Kinston police bodycam footage shows Dionate Whitson, a long-sought suspect in the 2020 murder of an Asheville teenager, who was arrested on Aug. 10.

Five days after he was spotted in Kinston, a suspect in a 2020 Asheville homicide was arrested.

Dionate Whitson, 23, was arrested Aug. 10 by members of the Kinston Police Department, The United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on U.S. 70 West in Kinston, according to a news release from the Kinston Police Department.

Whitson was wanted by the Asheville Police Department in the 2020 homicide of Asheville teen Teylyn McAlphin, as well as suspected possession of a stolen firearm in Kinston, the release said.

Whitson was taken into custody and will be held in the Lenoir County Detention Center without bond.

This is following an Aug. 5 sighting of Whitson by police officers in Kinston, which is in Lenoir County in the eastern part of the state.

On that day, officers were performing patrols near the 500 block of Larkspur Road due to "suspicious activity" reported in the area when they spotted Whitson, who has eluded police for nearly three years on an open warrant of first-degree murder, according to Citizen Times reporting.

More: Fugitive suspect in Asheville teen’s 2020 shooting death spotted in Kinston, $10K reward

“They initiated contact with him just to speak with him, and during that encounter, he fled on foot and tossed a firearm,” KPD Maj. Brandon Turner told the Citizen Times Aug. 9. “He ultimately got away, and the firearm was recovered.”

The Citizen Times previously reported that the Asheville Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020, near the Montford baseball field. Officers found McAlpin, who was 17 years old, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and provided aid until paramedics arrived, a police spokesperson said at the time. McAlpin was transferred to Mission Hospital, where he died due to gunshot wounds.

APD charged Whitson and a then-16-year-old male with McAlpin’s death. The 16-year-old, whose name has been withheld because of state juvenile law, was arrested in December 2020.

Before the shooting, Whitson and McAlpin were close friends, even “like family,” McAlpin’s mother, Javelin Duncan, previously told the Citizen Times.

More: Over a year after shooting death of Asheville teen, US Marshals, police search for suspect

Calls to Kinston Police Department weren't immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

McKenna Leavens is the education reporter for the Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at MLeavens@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Fugitive suspect in Asheville teen’s 2020 shooting death arrested