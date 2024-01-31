Fugitive suspected of leaving girlfriend’s body at Boston airport arrested in Kenya

A Massachusetts fugitive accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body at Boston’s Logan Airport has been arrested in Kenya.

Kevin Kangethe, 41, was nabbed Monday night at a club in Nairobi, according to Massachusetts State Police. His extradition process has already begun.

Kangethe is accused of killing 31-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu. Mbitu was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2023 and found stabbed and slashed to death two days later inside Kangethe’s vehicle, police said. The car was parked in a garage at Logan Airport.

Cops quickly determined Kangethe was a suspect, but he had already left the country. One day before Mbitu’s body was found, Kangethe bought a plane ticket to Kenya and boarded a flight from Logan, according to authorities.

As the search for Kangethe stretched on, Mbitu’s family spoke multiple times with local media in Boston. Her mother, Rose, told local Fox affiliate WFXT that Mbitu was trying to end her relationship with Kangethe before he killed her.

Police have not publicly speculated on a motive for the killing. In an arrest warrant obtained by WFXT, they focused on the facts that Mbitu was found dead in Kangethe’s car and that her cellphone location pinged from the vehicle all day on Oct. 31.

“We had been keeping tabs on him while the international coordination of the arrest warrant and apprehension plan was being completed,” Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said. “The next step is the extradition process, but there is no timetable on that yet.”

Mbitu was a nurse who worked at BAMSI, a non-profit in the Boston area that assisted people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She worked in the organization’s group homes.

With News Wire Services