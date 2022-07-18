Fugitive task force arrests suspect, 18, on murder suspicion in Grand Prairie killing

A suspect who police said shot to death a man last week in Grand Prairie was booked on Monday into a jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornelius Jackson, 18, on suspicion of murder.

Jackson shot Walter Umukoro, 22, in the 200 block of West Westchester Parkway, Grand Prairie police said.

Police said the men were engaged in a disturbance in a parking lot about 1:30 a.m. on July 12 when Jackson shot Umukoro, police said. Police did not describe the nature of the disturbance.

Jackson was being held on Monday afternoon at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.