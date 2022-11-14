Fugitive tracker rates nine fugitive chase scenes in movies and tv

Retired police captain and Special Deputy US Marshal Rasheen Peppers rates fugitive chases in movies and TV, such as "The Fugitive," for realism. Peppers breaks down the accuracy of various apprehension operations in "The Fugitive" (1993), "21 Bridges" (2019), and "The Bourne Supremacy" (2004), starring Matt Damon. He looks at the realism of surveillance and tracking methods in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), "Breaking Bad" (2013), and "Catch Me If You Can" (2002), starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He also breaks down the safety procedures during fugitive arrests in "Salt" (2010), "Prison Break" (2005), and "U.S. Marshals" (1998), starring Tommy Lee Jones. Peppers was in law enforcement for 25 years, with 10 years of experience in fugitive investigations as a member of the US Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. In 2009, "America's Most Wanted" nominated Peppers as one of its top fugitive hunters. He was also featured in the A&E reality show "Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force." You can follow Rasheen here: https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/rasheen-peppers-32703021