Fugitive tries to escape cops through a chimney, Indiana cops say. It didn’t end well

A fugitive hiding out from the cops ran into problems when he tried to climb a fireplace chimney, Indiana police say.

Cody Methanial Sargent, an Evansville man wanted for violating probation on drug dealing and meth charges, was trying to escape U.S. Marshals and local police Thursday, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Sargent, 29, got stuck about three-fourths of the way to the top of the chimney, police say.

Here’s a photo of him clinging to the top of the chimney.

Cody Methanial Sargent, 29, nearly made it to the top of a chimney in his escape attempt, but he was left clinging to the top. Photo from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Unable to get free, the police called the Evansville Fire Department to help Sargent.

Another photo shows what the police saw when they found him stuck.

Cody Methanial Sargent, 29, got stuck trying to escape police through a chimney. Photo from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The firefighters dismantled part of the chimney to free Sargent.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later booked in to jail, police say.

A barefoot Cody Methanial Sargent sits atop a house after trying to escape police through a chimney. Photo from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

