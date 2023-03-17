Fugitive wanted for allegedly making bomb threat in Tennessee arrested in Marlborough

A man wanted for allegedly making a bomb threat in Tennessee was arrested by Connecticut State Police in Marlborough on Thursday.

Mark Frakl, 49, was taken into custody at his Dickinson Road home and charged as a fugitive from justice, state police said.

State police were contacted Thursday afternoon by authorities in Hendersonville, Tennessee, who asked for help locating Frakl. Tennessee authorities said they had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of false report (bomb threat) and harassment.

The warrant for Frakl’s arrest is extraditable, according to state police.

The 49-year-old was held on $500,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center pending his arraignment Friday in Manchester Superior Court.