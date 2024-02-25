Fugitive wanted for almost a year arrested in Douglas County, deputies say

A fugitive who was wanted by police for almost a year was arrested on Wednesday by Douglas County deputies.

A fugitive identified as Markus Alexander-Henderson was arrested for aggravated assault after being on the run for almost a year.

He was seen after a surveillance sting near McKown and Riley Road on Wednesday.

A deputy attempted to stop his vehicle, but a pursuit began.

Alexander-Henderson attempted to run away after being pulled over before he was eventually arrested.

Deputies said Alexander-Henderson was also wanted out of other metro Atlanta jurisdictions as well.

