Fugitive wanted in connection to Dickinson shooting arrested by police

May 6—DICKINSON — A Dickinson man wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting, which left a 31-year-old woman injured, was located and arrested by the Dickinson Police Department around 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Law enforcement acting on an anonymous tip were able to locate Jorge Villazana in a parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of South Main. Dickinson Police arrested Villazana without incident. He is currently being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting an initial court appearance.

"The Dickinson Police Department would like to thank the anonymous tipster for the valuable information that led to the safe and successful arrest of Villazana," a release from the Dickinson Police Department read.

The warrants for Villazana included charges of attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot and injured an unidentified 31-year-old woman on Wednesday morning in Dickinson.

According to police, they were notified at 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday from staff at CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson reporting the admission of a Killdeer woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Dickinson police launched an investigation and authorities were able to quickly determine that the shooting took place at a residence in the 100 block of Seventh Street East in Dickinson.

Dickinson Police Department detectives were provided by the courts with a search warrant for the residence in question and processed the scene.

A press release from Dickinson Police Department confirmed that the shooting victim and Villazana were known to one another and the incident was being considered a "random act of violence."

A cash reward was offered for information leading to the apprehension of Villazana.