Fugitive wanted in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, her son in PA arrested in Hartford

A man wanted in connection to the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her son in Pennsylvania was arrested in Hartford on Friday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals and Hartford police arrested Issac Ramos-Perez in a “makeshift apartment” in an industrial area on Meadow Street in Hartford on Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice by the Hartford Police Department. He is pending extradition back to York, Pennsylvania, where he faces two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.

Ramos-Perez allegedly visited his ex-girlfriend at her York, Pennsylvania, home on Dec. 23, 2022, and shot her and her son multiple times. He then allegedly contacted friends and family members of the victims and threatened to “finish the job” and kill anyone who tried to help the victims, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The son was paralyzed in the shooting with “permanent facial injuries,” according to the U.S. Marshals Service.