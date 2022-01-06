Fugitive wanted in fatal Ledyard shooting arrested in Georgia

Jan. 5—The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Ledyard is now in custody, police announced Wednesday.

Steward Holeman, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals' Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia, Ledyard police Chief John Rich said in a statement.

Holeman was wanted on a murder charge by Ledyard police in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Malik S. Nunn of 56 Coachman Pike in Ledyard. Nunn was found in the roadway shot in the head on Robin Lane in Ledyard shortly after midnight on Nov. 2. Police said the shooting followed some sort of confrontation between the two men. Details of the case have not yet been made public.

Ledyard police had developed information that Holeman was the shooter and had fled the state after the shooting. Police enlisted the help of the Connecticut-based U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals and the Ledyard Police Department worked together to locate and ultimately apprehend Holeman in Georgia. He was being held at the Clayton County Sheriff office in Jonesboro, Georgia, charged as a fugitive from justice, pending extradition to Connecticut.

He will be charged with murder once he arrives back in Connecticut, police said.

Ledyard police said they were aided by multiple law enforcement agencies in the investigation and are working with the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office on extradition proceedings to return Holeman to Connecticut.