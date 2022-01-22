Fugitive wanted in fatal Parkland shooting arrested in Spanaway

A 21-year-old man who became a fugitive three weeks ago after fatally shooting his friend in Parkland has been arrested, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Cayden Lee Osley was taken into custody Friday in Spanaway. He was booked into Pierce County Jail.

Osley is charged with with first-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the Jan. 1 death of 40-year-old Sorin Lay. He was also wanted in an unrelated case for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and holding her hostage in a U-Haul.

Investigators have not determined a motive for why Osley shot Lay.

The men were in a vehicle with a third friend early Jan. 1 smoking heroin and methamphetamine when Lay offered to get Osley a job, court records say.

While the car was parked near South Ainsworth Avenue and Wheeler Street, Osley “without provocation, drew a semi-automatic pistol and shot the victim one time while the victim was seated in the back,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Osley then allegedly pointed the gun at the third friend and forced him to drive away before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot.

The witness called another friend, who dialed 911 and directed deputies to the vehicle, where Lay was found dead in the backseat from a gunshot wound to the head.

The friend who witnessed the shooting told detectives Osley said he “thought I was supposed to” shoot Lay when the friend asked what he’d done, records say.

Osley also faces second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges in the Nov. 28 assault of his girlfriend.

In that case, he’s accused of stabbing her in the stomach and arm when she tried to break up with him. The woman told deputies he’d also held her hostage in a U-Haul the month before.