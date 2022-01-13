Fugitive wanted for killing 2 women in Georgia arrested in Flagstaff Greyhound station

Greyhound bus station in Phoenix

A fugitive wanted for involvement in a double homicide in Georgia was arrested in Flagstaff by the United States Marshals Service and Flagstaff Police Department on Jan. 12.

Joshua Sanders was arrested in the Greyhound Bus Station on East Butler Avenue. Upon arrest, three handguns he possessed were taken as evidence, according to a press release from the Marshals Service.

He was identified exiting a bus and then taken into custody.

Sanders was wanted for a double homicide on Jan. 6. After being suspected of killing a woman and her mother in Georgia, he fled to Birmingham, Ala. He later boarded a bus in Tulsa, Okla. headed to Los Angeles, according to the Marshals Service.

Sanders was held in the Coconino County Jail before getting extradited to Georgia.

