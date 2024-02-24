Fugitive wanted for murder believed to have escaped to Mexico; search ongoing

A man wanted on murder charges in Wyoming County is believed to have fled to Mexico, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the United States have been actively searching for Michael Bellaire, 41, who is wanted by the Warsaw Police Department.

On November 7, Warsaw police responded to a welfare check call concerning 53-year-old Cheryl Cook. Upon arrival, officers found Cook deceased in her residence. Police determined the cause of death to be strangulation. Bellaire was reportedly residing with Cook at the time of her death.

Authorities stated that Bellaire was last seen crossing into Mexico while driving Cook’s 2012 Grey Toyota Corolla.

Bellaire faces the following charges:

Second-degree murder

First-degree strangulation

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Two counts of fourth-degree Grand Larceny

The grand larceny charges stem from allegations that Bellaire stole Cheryl Cook’s motor vehicle and credit cards.

Individuals with any information are urged to contact Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister at 585-786-2000.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Bellaire charged in death of Cheryl Cook in Wyoming County NY