Fugitive wanted for murder brought back from Georgia to Ledyard

Jan. 21—LEDYARD — Ledyard police detectives traveled to Clayton County, Ga., on Wednesday and Thursday to take custody of Steward Holeman, 34, who was wanted on an active warrant for the Nov. 2 murder of Malik Nunn, police said Thursday night in a news release.

Holeman was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police had previously announced that U.S. Marshals' Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Holeman in Jonesboro, Ga., on Jan. 5, charging him as a fugitive from justice. Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Holeman on Nov. 3.

Ledyard police have charged Holeman with murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit. He was processed and held on a $1.5 million bond.

The New London Judicial District State's Attorney Office, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, Connecticut Department of Correction, Connecticut Parole and Community Services, and the Cold Case Unit of the Connecticut Chief State's Attorney's Office assisted during the investigation, Ledyard police said.

Also assisting were the Mashantucket Pequot tribal police and police departments from Norwich, New London, Groton, Hartford, Waterford and Montville.

