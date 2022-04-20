Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls nabbed hours after assaulting cops trying to arrest him in NYC

A fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls who assaulted two cops trying to arrest him in Midtown Manhattan has finally been nabbed, police said Wednesday.

The two injured officers, who are part of the Regional Fugitive Task Force, were treated for minor injuries after their clash with Isaiah Metz — then went back to work. They helped arrest the 22-year-old suspect at a homeless shelter in Yonkers just past 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Metz is accused of raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldboro, Pa., on March 30, according to court documents.

Working off a tip, the task force first confronted Metz 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center, a shelter on W. 30th St. near Eighth Ave.

Metz, already on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, refused to go quietly, fighting off police, punching the two officers in the head and biting one’s arm before running off, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released before resuming the hunt for the suspect.

Metz was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.