Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls escapes cops during clash in Midtown Manhattan shelter

A man wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania was tracked down to a Midtown Manahttan homeless shelter early Tuesday — but the fugitive managed to escape after a clash with two cops, police said.

Working off a tip that 22-year-old Isaiah Metz was hiding out at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center on W. 30th St. near Eighth Ave., a cop from the NYPD Warrants Section and a member of the New York State Police’s Department of Investigation showed up at the shelter around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Metz, who is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, is accused of raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldsboro, P.A. on March 30, according to court documents. He’s also facing 115 other sex abuse related crimes, including possession of child pornography, in York County.

The officers tried to take Metz into custody but he fought them off, police said. During the brawl, the fugitive bit the state cop in the arm. The NYPD Warrants cop suffered injuries to his back and shoulders.

During the fight, Metz managed to run out of the shelter and was last seen heading uptown.

An NYPD K-9 unit managed to track Metz’s trail to W. 32nd St. and Seventh Ave. but then lost his scent.

Metz was still being sought by police Tuesday morning.