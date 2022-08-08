Fugitive wearing an ankle monitor caught hiding under motel bed, Oklahoma police say

Two Missouri fugitives, one still wearing an ankle monitor, were caught hiding in an Oklahoma motel room, police said.

Mingo Valley patrol officers were called to the Tulsa motel at about 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 after the man’s ankle monitor was used to confirm his location, according to a Tulsa police news release.

When officers arrived at the room, police say the man and the woman he was with refused to come out and resisted arrest, according to KTUL.

Authorities used “chemical agents” to get the woman out of the motel bathroom, KOKI reported, and the man was later found hiding under the bed.

When they were eventually arrested, police said they “claimed to be sovereign citizens who do not adhere to government laws.”

They face charges of obstructing justice and fugitive from justice in addition to holds out of Taney County, according to the news release. Police say the man was previously charged with kidnapping and attempting to disarm a police officer in Missouri, and the woman was wanted on a Missouri kidnapping charge.

Taney County, in southwest Missouri, is about 230 miles northeast of Tulsa.

