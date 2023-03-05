Fugitive of the Week for 03-05-23

Mar. 4—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison as required almost two years ago.

Detectives said Jonathan Lowell Emerich failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Prison on Sept. 17, 2021, to begin his sentence, as ordered by the Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas.

The original charge against Emerich was a bench warrant for DUI-controlled substance, a felony offense.

Emerich, 31, is described as being white, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds. His last known address was 157 S. Nice St., Frackville.

The man also has an active bench warrant against him, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emerich or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988. Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Emerich is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential. A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the county's website, schuylkillcountypa.gov.