Fugitive of the Week: Detectives seek man who failed to show for court

May 20—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for two required court appearances.

Detectives said Jai Green failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on Feb. 16, 2022, to begin serving a court-ordered sentence. The original charge in the case was misdemeanor DUI-controlled substance.

After that, detectives said, Green failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, Pottsville, on March 20. The original charges in that case were misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and summary public drunkenness.

Detectives said Green, 31, is Black, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

He also has two active bench warrants out for his arrest.

Green's last known address is 686 Sunbury St., Minersville, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Green or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Green is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center immediately or their local police department.

All information received will remain confidential.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013