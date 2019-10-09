These are the fugitives on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list — and how they got there

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted as of October 9, 2019.

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives has been public since 1950.

Of the 523 fugitives that have been on the list, 162 have been caught thanks to the public's help.

The 10 current fugitives made the list after committing crimes like murder, racketeering, and theft.

The bureau offers $100,000 rewards for information leading to their arrest — and details on one man are worth up to $20 million.

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list is constantly changing. In May, the bureau added two new names — Arnoldo Jimenez and Eugene Palmer.

The list has been public since 1950. Of the 523 fugitives that have been on the list, 162 have been caught thanks to the public's help.

People drop off the list if they are captured, dismissed of criminal charges, or no longer fit the FBI's description as someone with "a lengthy record of committing serious crimes and/or considered a particularly dangerous menace to society."

When vacancies exist, the Criminal Investigative Division of the FBI asks its various field offices around the country to submit nominations for prospective additions. FBI executives ultimately approve who makes the top 10.

Here's who is on the list and how they got there.

Robert Fisher: added in June 2002, $100,000 reward

In 2001, the FBI says Fisher killed his wife and two children, then blew up their house in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Bureau says Fisher is physically fit, and has a noticeable gold crown on his upper left first bicuspid tooth.

"He may walk with an exaggerated erect posture and his chest pushed out due to a lower back injury."

Fisher can be seen walking and carrying one of his children before committing the alleged massacre in this very grainy video from 2001.

Alexis Flores: added in June 2007, $100,000 reward

Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia.

She was reported missing in July of 2000, and later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment that August.

He has scars on his right cheek and forehead, according to the FBI.

Jason Derek Brown: added in December 2007, $200,000 reward

