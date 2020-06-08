These are the fugitives on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list — and how they got there

FBI

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives has been public since 1950.

Of the 523 fugitives that have been on the list, 162 have been caught thanks to the public's help.

The 10 current fugitives made the list after committing crimes like murder, racketeering, and theft.

Santiago Villalba Mederos, who was added in September 2017, was arrested in Mexico on June 5, so the bureau will have to add another name soon.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list is constantly changing.

The 10 men on the list today are wanted for murder, racketeering, and theft. The FBI is offering $100,000 rewards for information leading to their arrest — and details on one man are worth up to $20 million.

The list has been public since 1950. Of the 523 fugitives that have been on the list, 162 have been caught thanks to the public's help.

People drop off the list if they are captured, dismissed of criminal charges, or no longer fit the FBI's description as someone with "a lengthy record of committing serious crimes and/or considered a particularly dangerous menace to society."

When vacancies exist, the Criminal Investigative Division of the FBI asks its various field offices around the country to submit nominations for prospective additions. FBI executives ultimately approve who makes the top 10.

Here's who is on the list and how they got there.

Robert Fisher: added in June 2002, $100,000 reward

$100,000 reward. More

FBI

In 2001, the FBI says Fisher killed his wife and two children, then blew up their house in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Bureau says Fisher is physically fit, and has a noticeable gold crown on his upper left first bicuspid tooth.

"He may walk with an exaggerated erect posture and his chest pushed out due to a lower back injury."

Fisher can be seen walking and carrying one of his children before committing the alleged massacre in this very grainy video from 2001.

Alexis Flores: added in June 2007, $100,000 reward

alexis flores fbi More

FBI

Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Philadelphia.

She was reported missing in July of 2000, and later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment that August.

He has scars on his right cheek and forehead, according to the FBI.

Jason Derek Brown: added in December 2007, $200,000 reward

Jason Brown More

FBI

Brown is wanted on charges of murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. The FBI accuses him of shooting and killing an armored-car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money in 2004.

Brown, a Mormon, speaks fluent French and has a masters degree in international business.

He "enjoys being the center of attention and has been known to frequent nightclubs where he enjoys showing off his high-priced vehicles, boats, and other toys," according to the FBI.

Yaser Abdel Said: added in December 2014, $100,000 reward

Yaser Said. More