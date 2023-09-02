Fugitive's girlfriend recounts police shootout after surviving in Russell woods

Sep. 2—RUSSELL — The teen who got into a relationship with the man who was killed in an Aug. 10 shootout with state police says the incident turned her life upside down and left her full of anger and confusion, and carrying their child.

Chantelle A. Myatt, 19, who now lives in Saranac Lake, said she met 34-year-old Shawn G. Sheridan sometime around June 8 or 9 last year while with a friend of hers on the way to the plaza adjacent to the St. Lawrence Centre mall. The fateful encounter led to the pair moving in together a week later.

While still on the road, she said Sheridan was driving a Chevrolet Camaro and got up next to them.

"He sort of shot a look, 'Hey, how you doing,'" she said, and then made a gesture like smoking a joint to signal asking if they wanted to smoke pot with him. "We smoked. We were there about two hours, browsing."

Myatt said Sheridan bought a few things for her and her friend, then bought them dinner at the nearby Taco Bell.

"Then probably about after a week of just chit-chatting and getting to know him, I moved in with him," Myatt said.

"I was a hotheaded teen that wanted to jump out of the house, didn't want to live by mom's rules," she added. "It was rough sometimes because the family dynamic living at your family place. They're not always happy with that."

They lived at Sheridan's father's house in the village of Canton. She said most of the time, things between the two went well, though they did have a couple of fights that led to her briefly moving out and then moving back in.

"We had two bouts when I went home and took a break," she said. "There were two random times I was gone for maybe a week at most, then I came back."

She believes part of what led to those breaks was Sheridan dealing with the legal and emotional repercussions related to his ex-partner several months prior.

"It was rough on me mentally," she said, and had told him, "'I can't handle what you're going through in your life right now.'"

On March 9, 2022, Sheridan was arrested after shooting his then-fiancee, Katrina A. Pierce, in the neck. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They are both punishable by lengthy terms in state prison.

The deputy who responded to the shooting, Matthew T. Merria, was later credited by Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe with saving Pierce's life by applying pressure to her neck wound after cuffing Sheridan. The bullet narrowly missed her carotid artery.

In a previous interview with the Times, Pierce said that day she had been house-sitting for her dad in Rossie, a secluded town, when the two began verbally fighting — so much that they took their daughter to her mom's house so she wouldn't hear them yelling.

They went to a friend's house in Gouverneur and then to a Stewart's Shops, continuing the argument until arriving back at her father's house in Rossie.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Pierce said Sheridan retrieved a .22-caliber gun and threatened to use it on himself. As the argument worsened, Sheridan turned the gun on her and shot her in the neck.

Myatt said she and Sheridan had talked a little bit out the shooting, but he didn't go into a whole lot of detail.

"We talked about his feelings on the situation, how he felt with dealing with it, the fact he didn't have his baby girl anymore, his daughter," Myatt said. Sheridan expressed to her that he felt "his family was ripped way from him."

"He didn't want to go into detail about his side of things. He didn't think I needed to shoulder it and he could handle it on his own," she said.

Myatt said learning about the shooting didn't sway how she felt about Sheridan.

"I am a strong believer (in) there are two sides to a story. I was not there that day ... the only two people in that house who know what happened is those two," she said.

In May 2023, as he was about to go to trial for shooting Pierce, Sheridan pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault. On July 18, he was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison, but he didn't show up to the hearing in Canton. Sentencing proceeded in his absence.

Myatt said she wasn't aware that Sheridan had been convicted and was about to become a fugitive.

They had retreated to the woods in Russell near Donnerville Road, where Sheridan's family has a camp, prior to the sentencing sometime at the end of June.

She said Sheridan told her it was a camping trip so that he could clear his head.

"He wanted to be out there to clear his head from everything going on and to separate himself from all the individuals that were encroaching on him," she said, adding that he felt family and friends, "people who knew the situation," were trying to tell him what to do.

Myatt said she always carries what she described as a "hygiene bag" with shampoo, deodorants and other hygienic products. In it, she also carried a pregnancy test.

"He packed his own separate items and we went out," she said. "I didn't know he had guns at that point."

She said they started by making a stop at Sheridan's family camp before heading to where they would live for about the next month, sleeping in a tent, hunting for food, and drinking water from a nearby creek through a life straw, which filters out things like bacteria and parasites.

"He said, 'I have a really cool spot set up by the falls,' near Pleasant Creek," Myatt said. "He seemed calm and excited. He seemed very much about it, very excited to be out there."

"He said he wanted to spend a week or so ... and be one with nature," she said. "I assumed it was maybe for a weekend."

As time went on, Myatt said she became more and more suspicious as to why they were in the woods for so long.

"After about a week probably, week and a half, I was like 'OK, what are we doing?' He said, 'As days go on I like being out here more and more. I don't want to see people," according to Myatt. "(I said), understandable, we can give this more time."

She said the entire time, right up until the police raid, she and Sheridan were wearing full camouflage hunting outfits with Mossy Oak-style patterns and fake leaves hanging from them. They never changed out of them into clean clothes.

"We were always trying to look for deer and game and moving through the woods looking for food, so it always made sense for me to be camouflaged," she said.

The only bathing they did was "a spit bath" from time to time, but even that was usually less preferable than being covered in the camo clothing.

"It would be too cold or you wouldn't want to shuck off all those clothes with the bugs around," Myatt said.

She doesn't recall exactly how long it was, but after having been in the secluded spot for days wearing the same clothing the whole time, she wanted to go home. That's when, she said, Sheridan became threatening and intimidating.

"No physical threat that was given. There were statements, 'You're not going to like what happens if you step away at this point,'" she said Sheridan told her. In addition, Sheridan had brought several firearms that she didn't realize he had when they first left for the Donnerville Road forest.

"Shawn was the only one with the firearms," she said, adding that she had no weapons of any sort.

"There were many times I did (want to come home)," Myatt said, "many times I would cry and say, 'I miss my family, I miss my mom, I miss the farm, the animals, I miss the freedom.'"

She said she feels their relationship turned abusive and toxic after they'd been in the woods some days and Sheridan went into "survival mode."

"Out there, it was like a dime flip, a personality change, survival mode, and nothing else mattered," she said. When asked if she was scared, Myatt replied, "Yes, many times."

She said they were using live traps to catch animals to eat, like squirrels and raccoons. The last meal they shared together was a possum that she boiled. She described its taste as "very, stringy but kind of like turkey. Very gamey and very stringy."

They weren't able to harvest enough to eat regularly.

"It was intimidating, going time without food," she said, adding that going without adequate nourishment was taking "a physical strain on the body." It had become a "very uncomfortable and a very fearful situation."

The entire time, she said Sheridan had a cellphone and was regularly using it, but told her to remain in the tent while he'd go out of earshot to make calls. She doesn't know who he may have been contacting, but said state police did confiscate the phone after the raid and shooting.

Amid all of the turmoil and fear, Myatt figured out she was pregnant.

"It's hard to hide morning sickness," she said, adding that she doesn't recall exactly when she realized this. "I didn't have a phone for dates and times."

She said that after beginning to have morning sickness, she used the pregnancy test she carried in her hygiene bag and it was positive.

Myatt said she told Sheridan that she was carrying his child and it changed his tune, but only for one day.

"That day, (he was) very excited, very happy for that day. He was much more laid back that day," Myatt said. "After that, it resumed this survival mentality of nothing else matters."

On the last morning of Sheridan's life, Aug. 10, Myatt said they were woken up by the sound of a helicopter flying overhead. During Myatt's interview with the Times, as she described this part of the story, her demeanor changed. She became visibly anxious and started deeply breathing in and out.

"He told me immediately to get dressed and meet (him) outside the tent," she said.

She described the area where they'd been camping as at the bottom of a hill in a bowl-shaped lower area.

"He was already sitting on top of the hill and I went to meet him," she said. "I went up and met him, sat down, he told me to be quiet and not to move until he said otherwise. By this time the chopper had already returned and had been circling for five minutes, six minutes."

As they moved about halfway down the hill, the police descended on them. She said Sheridan was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun. She said the officers did not identify themselves as police.

"All that came from behind us and above us was a really aggressive 'Hey!'" she said. "They didn't state themselves."

As soon as she heard that, Myatt said, "I immediately was in fear for my life, and for the life of my child, (I) took off down the hill. I fell and stumbled and made it only 15 feet away from (Sheridan)."

"During that time was when I heard the three distinct gunshots as I was running away," she said.

The official state police account is that Sheridan fired the first shot, then Trooper Connor Sutton returned fire and killed him. Myatt doesn't believe the police. She thinks they fired all three shots.

"I've been raised around guns. I know what each gun sounds like when it goes off. I have a pretty good gauge for having to decide what gun was fired," she said. "The officers were so close in proximity to each other, you wouldn't have been able to tell how many officers had actually fired, or if it was just one."

When asked if all three shots could have been fired by the same person, she answered, "it very well could have."

She said she got up and found her way to the bottom of the hill, and that's when she surrendered, getting on her knees with her hands in the air.

The police had brought a K-9 unit with them, which she said had "already gotten on Shawn and he was on the ground."

Myatt said Sheridan had been shot in the face and she believes he died instantly.

"They let the dog sit on him for a minute and tear at his arm," Myatt said.

"He was on the ground and wasn't moving. He was gone ... they let the dog sit there on him, tearing on his arm until they finally called it off."

The initial state police report of the shooting said the K-9, named Skiff, had been shot and was being treated at a veterinary clinic. The agency later amended that information, saying the K-9 had not been shot and was treated for a minor injury to one of its paws.

Myatt said after the police cuffed her at the bottom of the hill, they walked her back up to higher ground past Sheridan's lifeless body, which she said was lying flat facing upward.

"They walked me right past him so I could see what they'd done to him," she said. "I was just screaming, 'Oh God,' I was screaming, 'Please don't let him suffer.' And that was all I could get out."

She said the police kept her in that spot for several minutes as they called out to other officers in the woods by yelling, "ark ark."

"It was silent for a little while. One officer had come up and asked me if any traps were set, (checking that) nothing dangerous was in the camp. A few moments after that they finally walked me out on the trail," she said, adding that this time they didn't take her past Sheridan's corpse.

From there, state troopers brought her to their station in Canton.

"They did a strip search. They asked if I wanted an attorney or lawyer present. I said yes. I sat silently in a room for seven hours with a camera on me," she said, adding that troopers also sat with her during that time and rotated in shifts. "I sat there probably seven hours before they finally released me to my mom."

"They only took basic info," she said, adding that she had requested attorney Edward F. Narrow of Canton, who also represented Sheridan in the 2022 shooting.

"They called me and I spoke with senior investigator Pelkey, major crimes from (State Police) Ray Brook," Narrow said. "I told them she won't be talking to anybody today. We had discussion of whether or not (she was) going to be released."

The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting, as it does with any officer-involved shooting. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua hasn't said if Myatt could be charged with anything.

"The investigation is still with the attorney general's office. I haven't looked at any of the evidence collected from the scene at this point. I can't comment any way regarding that," Pasqua said Thursday.

Pasqua added that he doesn't expect to hear anything about the investigation "until they make a decision whether they're going to hold on to the investigation or turn it back over to me."

Myatt said that while sitting in the police station after Sheridan was killed, "the major part that went through me was a very hollow feeling."

"My life had crashed around me," she said. "I was terrified. All I could do was cry the entire time."

Now nearly a month after Sheridan's death, Myatt said she feels a lot of anger, both toward him and the world in general.

"I am in a bit of disbelief as well, as I do not agree, nor am I happy with, how he chose to do things and execute things ..." she said. "Do I love him and adore him for the man he was? Absolutely."

"I truly believe this world can bring the nasty out in people when you put them in (Sheridan's) position," she said. "The anger, the hatred for the world, how could the world be doing this? Someone who loved me and cared for me deeply can turn my life like this, put me through this turmoil."

Myatt's baby is due sometime in February, but she doesn't yet have a due date.

"I hope to instill in my child the understanding that everyone makes decisions for a reason and there are two sides to every story," she said. "Everyone is going to have an opinion, and their opinion is only as valid as you make it."