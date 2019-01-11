Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR): When Will It Breakeven?

Fugro N.V.’s (AMS:FUR): Fugro N.V. provides geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions for constructions, infrastructure and natural resources in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. With the latest financial year loss of -€165.0m and a trailing-twelve month of -€109.1m, the €644m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is FUR’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for FUR.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering FUR, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2018, before turning a profit of €54m in 2019. FUR is therefore projected to breakeven around a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which FUR must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, FUR may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving FUR’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically an oil and gas business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with FUR is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in FUR’s case is 94%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

