Fujairah Claims U.S. Seized Iraqi Oil Headed to China

Lucia Kassai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A company owned by the Emirate of Fujairah says a cargo of crude seized by the U.S. under suspicion of being sanctioned Iranian oil was actually Iraqi crude that it had stored offshore at the height of the pandemic.

Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the ruler of the emirate, claims it’s an intermediary seller of the cargo and that it is Iraqi oil, according to a document filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

The U.S. alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents to disguise the crude’s origin. Iran said the seizure of the cargo was an “act of piracy.”

Read More: Suspected Iranian Oil Finishes Discharging into Houston

The case underscores the challenges facing President Joe Biden in his pledge to restore diplomatic relations with Iran. Biden has proposed that the two nations return to the 2015 international agreement under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear work in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

FIOGC said that in June it bought 2 million barrels of crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier. The supplier presented bills of lading issued by Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin, FIOGC said in the legal document. In July, the firm said it chartered a vessel to use as an offshore floating storage facility at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. ​

​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude to China and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey. The U.S. government in December seized the cargo before it could depart, according to the filing.

The Achilleas was rerouted to the U.S. Gulf Coast and the crude was discharged in Houston this month, the document shows. FIOGC claims it retains a financial stake in the oil cargo.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early February after President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday one of the largest U.S. fiscal stimulus bills and data reinforced convictions the economy was headed to a high-growth recovery.

  • Iranian investigator says Israel likely behind container ship attack

    Israel is highly likely to have been behind an attack in the Mediterranean this week that damaged an Iranian container ship, an Iranian investigator said on Saturday, Iran's media reported. The Shahr e Kord vessel was hit by an explosive object which caused a small fire, but no one on board was hurt, Iran said on Friday. "Considering the geographical location and the way the ship was targeted, one of the strong possibilities is that this terrorist operation was carried out by the Zionist regime (Israel)," an unnamed member of the Iranian team investigating the incident was quoted as saying by semi-official Nournews.

  • Biden’s recovery plan to include infrastructure policy, expanded technology access

    President Joe Biden’s address to the nation is giving hope for a future that is not too far away. The White House is also focused on launching a website expected to make it easier to find vaccination locations and focused on schooling with the Safe School Reopening Summit taking place this month. Additionally, the $1,400 stimulus checks are part of the relief and recovery effort that is underway.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped Friday

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its first quarterly earnings as a public company last night. The report is the first glimpse investors get of the company's future estimates after the initial presentation it made when it announced it was merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to go public. The company's initial presentation estimated 2020 calendar year earnings to be $135 million, and the company came in above those estimates at $146 million.

  • Masters of Equities Universe Are Unfazed by Spike in Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rise in interest rates triggered a bout of volatility, but it’s not making the pros in the stock market run for the hills just yet.Some of the world’s biggest fund managers say equities can persevere and continue rallying through the rise in government bond yields. They are focusing instead on prospects for a powerful economic and profit recovery.In an informal Bloomberg News survey of more than 50 market players, most respondents including State Street Global Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management said they’re monitoring the pace of the ascent in yields -- and the reasons for it -- rather than awaiting a particular level that will mark a breaking point for stocks. As long as central banks stick to accommodative policies, the equity bull run can power ahead, these investors say.“Absent a shift in central banks’ thinking, we don’t think yields will rise to a level where it broadly hurts equities,” said Hugh Gimber, a London-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Provided the Fed sticks to guidance, and remains comfortable, willing to look through any temporary spike in inflation, I don’t see an environment where yields are rising in a way that’s problematic for equities broadly.”The surge in government bond yields over the past month helped fuel an exit from the frothier parts of the market such as technology and defensive shares, leading to a dip of as much 11% in the Nasdaq 100. But the vaccination push in major economies and bets on a recovery in economic growth as well as consumer spending are filling equity bulls with confidence that they can keep reaping returns despite higher interest rates.At the same time, the pick-up in yields and the more than 70% rally in stocks from pandemic lows are pushing fund managers to become more selective. The likes of Manulife Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management say that, while this isn’t the time to exit equities, the selloff in bonds will accelerate the rotation out of the more expensive growth parts of the market and into cheaper and laggard equities that can benefit from the economic recovery.“If rates were rising from a normal range, tech stocks would’ve been fine, but not true when the valuations are what they have been,” said Dave King, a Boston-based portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Potential reopening, coinciding with the rise in yields as well as other factors, were positive for the stocks that people didn’t like too much last year, whether it’s banks or energy.”The energy sector is the best performer in the MSCI World this year, rising about 30%, while financials are next with a 14% gain. More defensive and rates-dependent sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities, are both in the red.Cult stocks that have been investors’ favorites throughout the pandemic have also had a harsh few weeks. Tesla Inc. was down as much as 36% from its January peak before recouping some of its losses last week. Even market stalwart Apple Inc., the biggest U.S. stock, crashed as much as 19% from its record high.This environment could also mark a shift from U.S. stocks to other international equities, such as Europe and emerging markets, that have higher exposure to value sectors. Having lagged the S&P 500 during last year’s rally from the March lows, the Stoxx Europe 600 is outpacing the American benchmark so far in 2021.“The risk of an equity market correction driven by higher yields is highest in the U.S.,” said Joost van Leenders, an Amsterdam-based senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management. “The U.S. economy has recovered faster than the European economy, and another major fiscal stimulus bill has just been approved. Inflationary pressure in Europe looks minimal. From a style perspective, growth is more at risk than value. This also means Europe may benefit relative to the U.S.”Investors who are watching out for a particular Treasury yield level that can significantly hurt global equities pointed to a range between 2% and 3% for 10-year bonds.“It’s important to remember that historically, rising yields have been consistent with rising markets, because both are driven by growth, and we think that will remain the case this time,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. At the same time, he added that “yields above 2.25-2.5%, if not accompanied by an improvement in the long-term earnings growth outlook and lower risk premia, would start to make current equity valuations look more challenged.”The pause in the bond market selloff in the middle of the week last week showed how quickly stocks and growth sectors can come rushing back. The Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday surged 4% for its biggest jump since November, signaling that appetite for tech names remains strong.“If the rise in bond yields is too quick or too high, it’s a negative for equity valuations. However, if controlled and modest over time, equities can absorb the adjustment reasonably well,” said Nathan Thooft, Boston-based global head of asset allocation at Manulife Investment Management. “Especially if the reason for higher rates is better growth rather than just higher inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. grants Myanmar nationals relief from deportation after military coup

    The Biden administration is granting temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens living in the United States because of the military's crackdown https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics/britain-urges-citizens-to-leave-myanmar-as-violence-against-protesters-mounts-idUSKBN2B409L following the Feb. 1 coup, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The decision means about 1,600 Burmese already in the United States, including diplomats who have broken with Myanmar's junta, will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, two administration officials told Reuters. The program grants immigrants who cannot return to their countries safely, for reasons such as natural disasters or armed conflict, the ability to stay and work in the United States legally for a defined period that can be renewed.

  • Afghan government to attend both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferences

    The Afghan government said on Saturday it would participate in two separate U.S.- and Russian-backed peace conferences in the coming weeks. The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for March 18, while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey next month, officials said. Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha have largely stalled.

  • Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen ramp up drone, missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

    Iran-backed Houthi forces are launching more and more armed drones and missiles against Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh has managed to foil most of the attacks.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • 2022 Ford Maverick Spied in All Its Small-Pickup Glory

    These revealing photos show off a lot about Ford's upcoming truck model to slot in below the Ranger.

  • Asia Today: Virus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

    India has registered its worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late December as the western state of Maharashtra battles a resurgence. India’s health ministry on Friday reported 23,285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the United States.

  • Why Jeep Thinks It Can Charge $100K+ for Its New SUV

    For the first time in its history, Jeep is selling a truck starting at more than $100,000. Will buyers bite?

  • Southeast Asia's Grab in talks for U.S. listing via $40 billion SPAC deal - sources

    Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings is in talks to go public through a merger with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company that could value it at nearly $40 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Two sources said on Friday that Grab was in talks with Silicon Valley-based technology focused investment firm Altimeter Capital Management but had also held discussions with other so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Altimeter has backed two SPACs - Altimeter Growth Corp and Altimeter Growth Corp 2.

  • UK exports to European Union drop 40% in January

    Official figures show a sharp drop in trade in goods with the EU as the Brexit transition period ended.

  • Alabama House votes to end ban on yoga in schools

    If the bill passes in the Senate, kids will be able to learn yoga in school – but they still wouldn't be allowed to say "namaste"

  • Queen's first appearance since Meghan interview

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth has made her first appearance since a tell-all interview by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan rocked the monarchy, but made no reference to the crisis it had caused her family. The Oprah interview, in which Meghan said a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and Harry criticised his relatives for how they dealt with press treatment of his wife, has dominated the British media since it aired last Sunday (March 7). On Thursday (March 11), Harry's elder brother Prince William told reporters "we're very much not a racist family", the day after the 94-year-old monarch had issued a statement on behalf of the royals in which she said they were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years. The Sun newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said Harry's father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles had wanted to issue a point by point rebuttal but the royal family had decided not to get involved in a 'tit for tat' battle. In a video call with scientists and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week, which the queen made on Wednesday (March 10) but Buckingham Palace released on Friday (March 12), she did not refer to the interview at all, the royals' usual approach to what they have said was a private, family matter. Instead she discussed the latest updates from NASA's Mars Perseverance mission as well as the discovery of a rare meteorite which landed in Gloucestershire, western England last month, the first to be recovered in the United Kingdom for 30 years. When told by space scientist and broadcaster Maggie Aderin-Pocock that she had been inspired to follow her career by the exploits of Russian Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space in 1961, Elizabeth, who has reigned for 69 years, recounted that she had met him shortly afterwards at Buckingham Palace. "It was very interesting to meet him," she said. "And I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating."

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools

    Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, according to a government minister.It's the latest move from the government affecting the country's minority Muslim population.Speaking at a news conference, the minister for public security had this to say:"Yesterday I signed a cabinet paper to ban the burqa. It affects our national security directly. In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa. It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it. Also there are more than 2000 madrasa schools in the country. Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children. Children from the ages of five to 16 years must study in accordance with the national education policy. Therefore more than a thousand madrases that do not adhere to the national education policy and are not registered will be closed soon"The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

  • Lilly Poised for Record If Alzheimer’s Drug Results Shine

    (Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is set to report results from a trial of its experimental Alzheimer’s medicine on Saturday in a move that could boost shares of the year’s best-performing big drugmaker.Analysts say the stock is poised for a record if a fresh look at trial data shows additional benefits and the potential for faster approval. Results from a mid-stage study released in January have helped drive the stock’s 21% gain this year.The decades long quest for a lucrative new medicine to thwart the brain-wasting disease has left drugmakers reeling from past missteps. But Lilly’s recent results have once again rekindled hope, even among more speculative biotech drug developers. A positive report could push Lilly’s drug to the forefront of the space and put the company on track for a new blockbuster drug.This weekend the focus will be on whether secondary goals are met related to a clinical dementia rating and a disease assessment scale. Initial results in January already showed the drug, donanemab, had slowed a composite measure of decline in early Alzheimer’s patients.Positive news could send shares higher by as much as 10%, while disappointing or mixed data may have a modest impact in the mid-single digits, according to JPMorgan.Results will be presented at the virtual International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases meeting on Saturday.Investors should also keep a close eye on shares of competitors, big and small.Biogen DrugBiogen Inc.’s competing aducanumab drug is a few steps ahead of Lilly in getting in front of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Its mixed results were panned in November by a panel of outside experts. However, the agency isn’t required to follow the committee’s advice.Some on Wall Street have speculated that positive data from Lilly could take some pressure off the FDA to approve Biogen’s more controversial drug. But, Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan said the agency considers each application individually. For Lilly, if the mid-stage data is good enough to file for regulatory approval, it could send Lilly to a record $240 per share, he said.Elsewhere, positive results could bode well for a handful of would-be small-cap competitors like retail trading favorite Cassava Sciences Inc. The former penny stock has rallied nearly 700% this year on results from a small 100-person study.“With Alzheimer’s we still don’t know exactly what’s causing the problem or when to intervene,” Divan said. “As we answer some of these questions it bodes well for all other companies looking at Alzheimer’s and the space will see more investment.”(Updates shares, adds chart of small-cap biotechs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hovland's mother points out mistake that leads to penalty

    Viktor Hovland wound up missing the cut at The Players Championship by two shots with a 2-over 74, and he could trace that to a two-shot penalty in the opening round for returning his marker on the 15th green in the wrong spot. Hovland didn't realize he had done that. Golf Channel reported on the broadcast Friday that Hovland's mother was watching from Norway and called to ask him after his round if was going to get penalized.

  • If Russell Wilson restructures Seahawks contract, it would shut down trade talks

    It makes the most sense, honestly.