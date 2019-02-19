What Can We Make Of Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited’s (HKG:927) High Return On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HKG:927) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Fujikon Industrial Holdings:

0.13 = HK$83m ÷ (HK$1.2b – HK$424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Fujikon Industrial Holdings has an ROCE of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Fujikon Industrial Holdings

Does Fujikon Industrial Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Fujikon Industrial Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.8% average in the Consumer Durables industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Fujikon Industrial Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Fujikon Industrial Holdings currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 0.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

SEHK:927 Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Fujikon Industrial Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Fujikon Industrial Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings has total liabilities of HK$424m and total assets of HK$1.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Fujikon Industrial Holdings has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.