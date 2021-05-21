Fujimori Embraces More Copper Mining as She Faces Peru Leftist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maria Cervantes and Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori would support energy and mining projects if elected, a campaign adviser said, drawing a stark contrast with her left-wing rival.

Her government would push for the go-ahead of the Tia Maria and Conga mining projects that have encountered community resistance, adviser Rafael Belaunde said in an interview, adding that she wouldn’t seek to renegotiate contracts at the Camisea gas field. Fujimori’s focus is to resolve community issues to attract more investment.

The goal is to help “set new projects in motion, with a fundamental component being that the populations -- particularly the populations around the areas where these activities occur -- feel the benefits,” Belaunde said.

Fujimori, who is out on bail for alleged corruption and is the daughter of a jailed former president, will face Pedro Castillo in a June 6 runoff vote that will pit two opposing visions for the way out of pandemic-induced economic stress. The election result, which a weekend poll showed is too close to call, will reverberate across metal markets given the world is relying on Peru to help meet growing copper demand in a clean-energy transition. The nation is the second-biggest supplier of the wiring metal and a major producer of zinc, silver and gold.

Castillo, who defied polls to win the first-round vote, has vowed to nationalize Camisea and raise taxes on mines, as well as seek a referendum on drafting a new constitution. His plans have spooked investors, though he’s likely to face stiff opposition from a divided legislature and has distanced himself from his party’s most hard-line proposals.

Direct Payments

A Fujimori administration would channel 40% of the mining canon into payments to communities, Belaunde said. The money would be sent directly to people’s bank accounts and could amount to about 2,000 soles ($540) a year depending on the region.

It would also seek to improve the time-line and communication surrounding the consultation process before mineral exploration and exploitation, Belaunde said. The nation’s current environmental regulations are already rigorous enough, the adviser said.

“Peru is a country with a massive mining potential,” Belaunde said. “Taking care of the social conflict problem and improving the efficiency of how mining income is spent I think will solve the bulk of the issues.”

Fujimori’s government would also support oil exploration projects in the Amazon to leverage the Talara refinery in the country’s north, Belaunde said. Indigenous communities oppose such initiatives on concerns of environmental harm.

“The government should promote putting its oil potential to work,” as long as there’s community support and the environment is protected, he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

    $300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.

  • A Surge in Ethical Finance Is Making ESG a Hot Item on Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are on a hiring spree to compete for market share in sustainable debt, one of the fastest-growing parts of finance.Firms including Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, and Barclays Plc have snapped up people for bond sales, research or global sustainability roles this year as they build teams. Aside from poaching talent, they are tapping expertise among scientists, politicians and think tanks.“We are actively hiring, we typically get 100 plus CVs per role,” said Arthur Krebbers, head of sustainability, corporates at NatWest Markets Plc, whose expansion has pushed it into the top 10 sustainable debt underwriters this year.The rush for staff shows the rise of debt tied to environmental, social or governance factors as an emerging money-spinning asset class for banks. They have already made an estimated $1.8 billion in fees so far this year from such customers, and that will likely climb in a market seen growing five-fold by Bloomberg Intelligence to $11 trillion in 2025.This is also part of a broader effort by banks to navigate a push by global policy makers toward a lower carbon future. They have been earning even more in fees from raising money from fossil-fuel clients, yet are under pressure from activists and shareholders to exit such business.The result is a “lot of bidding” for people experienced in ESG, with total compensation easily reaching seven figures for senior global heads, according to Chris Gower, chief executive officer at executive recruiter Lawbrook Partners. Demand is particularly rising in the U.S., with skills hard to come by compared to a more mature market in Europe or for the equity capital business, he said.That’s a turnaround for an area previously considered niche and often lumped on junior bankers -- many of whom were women. Now, as investors track female participation in boardrooms, it’s an opportunity to rise to the C-suite. Recent senior appointments include:Celine Herweijer as group chief sustainability officer for HSBC, previously at PricewaterhouseCoopersClaire Coustar as global head of ESG for fixed income and currencies, and Debbie Jones as global head of ESG for company research at Deutsche Bank AGMarie Freier as global head of ESG Research for Barclays, previously at Sanford BernsteinBank of America Corp. is another expanding with C-suite representation, as its Vice Chairman Anne Finucane leads its global ESG committee.“More women engaged in an ESG career at a time it was not popular and with more experience tend to have more senior roles today,” said Adeline Diab, head of ESG and thematic investing EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence. “I remember male friends saying I was making a huge mistake to favor ESG to M&A as we were graduating and now they think I was visionary and they want in.”Specialist KnowledgeLenders are not only hiring deal bankers. As sustainable finance evolves, banks are engaging experts including scientists, data specialists and researchers, said Delphine Queniart, who became global head of sustainable finance and solutions last year at BNP Paribas SA, one of the top underwriters of ESG debt.“From origination and structuring to syndication and sales, it is important that specialist sustainability knowledge is part of the whole issuance process,” said Queniart.Barclays, for example, has more than doubled its sustainable capital markets team since establishing it in 2019, and the bank hired Freier this year to bring its analysts up to speed on developments. Those include constant new regulations, debuts from governments and companies, and a smorgasbord of debt types.There’s also greater activism from investors trying to avoid paying a premium or getting caught out by greenwashing -- where the environmental benefits are exaggerated -- leading some funds to start dumping suspect assets. That’s putting banks under pressure to make sure what they market isn’t misrepresented.“We are not hiring financial analysts from other firms but rather subject matter experts from think-tanks, NGOs and other areas, people who built their career around sustainability to make sure we are bringing that knowledge into the department,” Freier said, adding banks risked losing business without integrating ESG.Scientific GreeniumHSBC’s Herweijer, a former NASA Fellow with a PhD in climate modeling, and Credit Agricole SA’s Tanguy Claquin both fit the mold -- former climate scientists turned investment bankers.While Claquin, with a PhD in atmospheric physics, benefited from France’s banks taking an early lead in sustainable finance as the country became the largest sovereign green bond issuer, he sees others catching up.“There is a transformation going on in the banking industry -- all banks are taking it seriously,” said Claquin, Credit Agricole’s head of sustainable banking.So far this year there have been $377 billion in ESG debt deals, already nearing 2020’s all-time high. The biggest were social bonds from the European Union and a green debut from Italy.I’m AvailableAn ethical hiring push could help to attract younger bankers -- a Morgan Stanley report found that 95% of millennials (roughly born between 1981 and 1996) were interested in sustainable investing in 2019. Yet expertise will count -- a recent job ad for a vice president role at Citigroup required experience within sustainable debt capital markets and pulled in around 80 applicants before being closed.“The growth we see is at the associate and VP level, where there is a deep pool of talent with ESG expertise wanting to see their careers develop in this direction,” said Philip Brown, Citigroup’s global head of sustainable capital markets. “You cannot have a leading DCM franchise today and not be engaged in ESG.”Yet with even the concept of ESG meaning different things to different firms, working out what banks want is a challenge, according to recruiter Gower. Clients are looking for people who can add value for the buyside as there’s still a lag with what investors need, he said.“Every single role that we fill now has an ESG angle to it,” Gower said. “One thing, for sure, is that banks don’t want to be late to the party.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FERC Terminates Boyce Hydro Licenses Over Michigan Dam Breaches

    (Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy regulator terminated Boyce Hydro Power LLC’s licenses for three hydroelectric projects in Michigan for failing to comply with safety orders following a flood that displaced thousands of residents.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission took action related to Boyce Hydro’s Secord, Smallwood and Sanford projects on the Tittabawassee River for failing to meet the obligations of its licenses and following the firm’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to a Thursday statement.When the Edenville Dam was breached in May last year, water rushed from lakes and over the banks of the Tittabawassee River, leading to an evacuation of more than 10,000 people from the city of Midland and the surrounding area. The commission in 2018 had already revoked Boyce’s license for Edenville for failing to comply with safety directives and other requirements.“Following the flood, Boyce Hydro repeatedly failed to comply with additional FERC safety directives,” the regulator said in the statement. Damages for victims of the dam breaches will be prioritized over collection of a $15 million penalty previously imposed on the firm, FERC said.See also: Michigan Dam Owner Accused of Ignoring Warnings Before CollapseFour Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit organization, is now the owner of the projects and is leading efforts to repair the facilities with FERC and Michigan’s Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Advance as Inflation, Fed in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar retreated and Treasury yields wavered, with investors weighing signs of inflation and economic recovery.Traders mostly shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the U.S. central bank’s accommodative stance. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.Bullion is trading near the highest level in more than four months amid rising inflation expectations and concerns over the resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal have resumed an uptrend.“Further stimulus is seen in different countries and that in the minds of many will lead to inflation moving forward,” said Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Pte. Gold is one asset that investors will look for if they are expecting inflation, and especially in a low interest rate-environment, he said.Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,872.69 an ounce by 11:27 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8, and are up 1.6% this week. Silver and palladium fell, while platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after dropping 0.4% on Thursday.Bullion may have also been supported after the extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies this week.“Gold has regained its safe haven status since Covid-19 hit and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum were touted as digital safe haven assets,” said Lan. “They have gone on a good run and the recent crash in prices have shaken many. Capital flows to where investors can get higher returns and at this moment gold is benefiting from the cryptocurrency crash too.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United, American carry out repairs on Boeing 737 MAX planes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said Wednesday it has completed repairs on its 17 Boeing 737 MAX planes that were grounded over an electrical problem, while American Airlines said it has completed repairs on 14 of 18 737 MAX planes in its fleet. Boeing last Wednesday sent affected carriers service bulletins on how to address the production issue that could have interfered with some critical systems after the fixes were approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The action was a relief for American carriers, which have more than 65 of the 109 aircraft affected worldwide and were eager to get planes back into the air before the summer travel season.

  • Infineon Adds to Doubts About Europe’s Chipmaking Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plan to become a powerhouse in producing next-generation semiconductors will do little to help the region’s vital industries today, one of its biggest homegrown chipmakers said Thursday.“We think Europe should focus on bringing modern, but not state-of-the art technology” to meet local demand, Helmut Gassel, Infineon Technologies AG’s chief marketing officer, said in an interview.As chip shortages ripple through industry after industry -- preventing companies from fulfilling demand for products from cars to game consoles and refrigerators -- the EU wants to double its chip production to at least 20% of global supply in the next decade.Read More: Chip Crisis in ‘Danger Zone’ as Wait Times Reach New Record The approach aims to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips with the help of a European alliance of chipmakers, research centers and national governments. It would then target production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.But the goals for the cutting-edge chips that are more expensive to make have drawn skepticism from the industry. The decline of the region’s consumer electronics industry in recent decades has left Europe without obvious customers for the smallest and most powerful components. Carmakers, whose vehicles have room to hide older, bulkier chips, are where most of the demand for semiconductors lies for now. Only fully autonomous vehicles would eventually be able to take advantage of the higher computing power found in the more advanced chips, Gassel said. The German company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of automotive chips. “The vast majority, if not all of the components, in a car today and in the next five years to come, won’t take any benefit from anything below 20-nanometers,” said Gassel. “If your product doesn’t need the functionality, then you will not use it because every time you shrink” transistors on chips, the cost goes up exponentially. STMicroelectronics NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery has also distanced his company from the EU’s ambition. “If it’s about advanced technologies, we don’t have any reason to participate,” Chery told French news channel BFM TV this month. “That’s marginal to our activities.”Gassel said if the alliance’s plans were more targeted to the European ecosystem, including automotive, industrial and internet-of-things production, the company would be willing to participate.Read More: EU’s Breton Says Time to Fix ‘Naive’ Approach to Chip SupplySpeed NeedThe architect of the EU chip plan, Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, pushed back at a press conference later on Thursday, saying his job is to “prepare for the next market and it will come sooner than we think.”For now, European chip suppliers were focused on car components as that’s where the market lies, said Breton. However, he said Europe will need very high-speed processors to power 5G wireless networks and so-called edge computing, where devices process data themselves instead of transmitting it back to a data center. Pointing to foreign companies like TSMC, Samsung and Intel Corp. that are already making plans to produce semiconductors below 5 nanometers, Breton said “if others see the market, I don’t see why, in Europe, we don’t see the market.”ASML Holding NV, the Dutch producer of chip manufacturing equipment, backed him up. The prospect of new innovations means it makes “perfect sense” to build a European production base, ASML Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said at the press conference alongside Breton.(Adds Breton, ASML CEO reaction from 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One year after George Floyd's death, two-thirds of workers want their companies to speak out against racism

    One year after the police killing of George Floyd, two-thirds of American workers want their employers to speak out against racism, new survey says.

  • Dozens of Colombian roads still blocked amid anti-government protests

    Road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia, which have caused food and gasoline shortages and stymied exports, are still in place around the country on Thursday despite a recent presidential order to clear them. The government says cutting off people from freedom of movement is a crime. President Ivan Duque earlier this week ordered security forces to move blockades, but the national police said as of noon there were 62 protests taking place and still 43 blockades erected in 17 of Colombia's 32 provinces.

  • Nick Jonas excited to host Billboard Music Awards

    Nick Jonas calls hosting the Billboard Music Awards “a dream come true.” The pop star also discusses the newly announced Jonas Brothers tour and raising funds with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, for COVID-19 relief in India. (May 20)

  • JoJo Siwa's girlfriend posts new photos in birthday tribute to her 'soulmate'

    The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says a producer threatened to 'burn' all of her music if she didn't remove her clothes when she was 19

    The 35-year-old Grammy-winning musician spoke about her experience in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' and 'bullying' in Apple TV series

    The Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of "total neglect" and of "bullying him into silence" as he said the Prince of Wales had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too. Prince Harry, 36, underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood. He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject. The Duke said that he and the Duchess of Sussex were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • A fixture in Columbia retail for 4 generations celebrates a milestone birthday

    You won’t catch Leonard Fabrizio wearing a tie to work, but he sure will sell you one.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.