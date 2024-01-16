Fujitsu boss admits ‘moral obligation’ to compensate Horizon victims

Fujitsu has a “moral obligation” to compensate victims of the Post Office scandal, a senior executive admitted on Tuesday as he apologised for the firm’s role in the “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

Paul Patterson, the director of Fujitsu’s European arm, said he was “truly sorry” for the role the Japanese firm’s Horizon software played in the wrongful prosecution of more than 900 sub-postmasters.

Speaking at a Commons select committee, the executive said his “gut feel” was that Fujitsu staff knew of glitches that meant shortfalls were falsely recorded in Post Office accounts five years before prosecutions were halted.

Jo Hamilton, the former sub-postmistress, appeared at the committee with Alan Bates, the titular figure of the ITV drama that reignited the scandal and prompted Rishi Sunak to announce a blanket exoneration of victims.

Speaking before she gave evidence, Ms Hamilton said outside Portcullis House: “Fujitsu, if they are in it up to their necks, then they have to pay, but we don’t know that until the inquiry has done its work.”

The showdown came days after Downing Street said that the firm should help taxpayers pay the £1 billion bill expected to cover compensation.

On Tuesday night, senior Tories told The Telegraph that Fujitsu must not be awarded any further government contracts until it has started paying compensation.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Business and Trade Committee, Mr Patterson said: “To the sub-postmasters and their families, Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice.”

When asked if the tech giant should be using its own money to redress victims, he responded: “I think there is a moral obligation for the company to contribute.”

Acknowledging that the firm had been “involved from the very start”, he said: “We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of sub-postmasters.

“For that, we are truly sorry.”

The Horizon software, which was rolled out across UK Post Offices in 1999, was designed to make accounting easier for the company and postmasters but questions have been raised over how early Fujitsu staff were aware of problems.

Mr Patterson, who has worked for Fujitsu since 2010 and became chief executive in 2019, was also asked whether staff knew about the problems with the software before 2010 - five years before prosecutions halted - saying that his “gut feel would be yes”.

He acknowledged that his firm’s reputation in the UK had been damaged amid growing demands that its government contracts are not renewed.

“It’s very clear that our brand and our value in the UK is under question, and we will look at all of those opportunities and decide yes or no,” he said.

Nigel Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, and Lord Dodds, the DUP peer, are among politicians who have called for the firm to be stripped of its £355 million contract running the Brexit border in the Irish Sea unless it pays compensation.

On Tuesday night, Dame Priti Patel, the former home secretary, told the Telegraph: “If Mr Patterson is serious then he will be judged on his actions and this must happen quickly.

“We also need to see a full review undertaken of the contracts held across the public sector by Fujitsu and serious questions must be asked as to whether they have acted with full and honest disclosure.

“Until this happens, they should not be awarded any further government contracts.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, said: “Fujitsu was partly responsible for one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in recent British history, and so it cannot be right that they are still being awarded billions of taxpayer pounds in government contracts.

“Fujitsu should be blocked from any further contracts and, if possible, from providing any current government services until they have set aside money to properly contribute to financially redressing the victims.”

Hours after the hearing, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he was “not going to put numbers” on how much Fujitsu could pay.

He added: “There is work going on to establish things like culpability ... Once that full picture has been established … and the inquiry’s taking evidence, then we will be able to act.”

Nick Read, the Post Office’s chief executive, was also questioned by MPs and blamed his firm’s failure to compensate victims efficiently on “a culture of denial”.

“I can only assume that that is the case,” he said. “It’s a lack of understanding and perhaps a lack of curiosity of really what is going on. I think that the most important cultural challenge that I have in my organisation is to ensure that everybody in the organisation sees and understands absolutely what has been going on.

“I don’t think that was the case certainly when I joined in 2019.”

Mr Bates criticised the “madness” of the slow compensation scheme and said that victims were dying waiting for payments.

The 69-year-old, who revealed that his claim was also “bogged down” with delays, said: “I think it was 53 days before they asked three very simple questions. It’s madness, the whole thing is madness.

“And there’s no transparency behind it, which is even more frustrating. We do not know what’s happening to these cases once they disappear in there.”

Ms Hamilton, who was wrongfully convicted of stealing thousands of pounds from her Hampshire branch, said had felt like “a criminal again” while going through the burdensome compensation process.

She said: “It’s almost like you’re being retried ... it just goes on and on and on.”

Jo Hamilton said she felt like 'a criminal again' while going through the compensation process - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Lawyer Neil Hudgell, who is representing hundreds of sub-postmasters affected by the scandal, said that of his 73 clients who were wrongly convicted, only three had had their compensation “fully paid out”.

He also revealed that he had received more than 200 new enquiries concerning Post Office compensation since Mr Bates vs the Post Office aired at the start of the month.

Separately, the Post Office public inquiry heard yesterday that Horizon is still being used in court cases.

Rajbinder Sangha, a former member of Fujitsu’s fraud office, told the inquiry she believed data from the firm was still used in court proceedings.

Sam Stein KC, who represents several sub-postmasters, asked Ms Sangha: “To your knowledge, is the Horizon system still being used to provide data that is used in court proceedings?”

Ms Sangha, who gave evidence at Aldwych House, a mile away from where the select committee hearing was held, replied: “Yes, I think it is.”

Recap from the day

The solicitior representing victims of the Post Office scandal told MPs that only three of his former sub-postmaster clients who had been criminally convicted had received compensation

Dr Neil Hudgell, executive chairman at Hudgell Solicitors, revealed he received more than 200 new enquiries for compensation in the wake of the ITV drama about the miscarriage of justice

Alan Bates, former sub-postmaster, called for an independent trade union for sub-postmasters after saying the current National Federation of Sub-Postmasters were “in bed” with the Post Office

Paul Patterson, director of Fujitsu Europe, said the company’s role in the scandal was an “appalling miscarriage of justice”

The global chief executive of Fujitsu, Takahito Tokita, apologised for the first time over the firm’s role in the Horizon scandal

Global chief executive of Fujitsu has apologised for firms role in Post Office scandal

Takahito Tokita chief executive of Fujitsu - Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

Those responsible for Horizon scandal 'must be held accountable', says Downing Street

The Government agrees that those found responsible in the Horizon scandal “must be held accountable”, Downing Street said after the boss of Fujitsu Europe admitted the firm has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation for subpostmasters.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I think certainly we agree that those who are found to be responsible must be held accountable, whether that’s legally or financially.

“We can’t prejudge the work of the inquiry. Part of that is establishing what went wrong and things like culpability, but obviously, we will act accordingly based on the findings of that independent inquiry.”

The official declined to “put numbers on it” when asked about Paul Patterson’s claim he expects to work with the Government to determine how much Fujitsu should contribute.

He said ministers “share the concerns about speed” of paying out compensation to those affected.

Kevin Hollinrake - We should have been more challenging to Post Office

Kevin Hollinrake said he hoped postmasters may receive compensation by August

Kevin Hollinrake

The Post Office minister said he hoped wronged postmasters might be able to get compensation by August this year.

“I very much hope that will be by August. Not all the situation is within our gift, not all the moving parts are within our gift, that’s the difficulty with this,” Kevin Hollinrake told the Business and Trade Committee.

Mr Hollinrake admitted the Government had failed to grasp the scale of the Horizon scandal in the past and said compensating the families of postmasters would “hugely increase” the complexity of compensation schemes.

He told MPs: “I don’t think we’ve been sufficiently challenging, no. I mean, I think this wouldn’t have happened or it would have been resolved earlier if we’d been more challenging earlier.”

Nick Read - 'Culture of denial' behind compensation delays

Nick Read blamed a 'culture of denial' for delays to compensation payouts

Nick Read

The chief executive of the Post Office blamed a “culture of denial” for the company dragging its feet on compensation payments.

Nick Read told MPs: “It’s a lack of understanding and perhaps a lack of curiosity of really what is going on. I think that is the most important cultural challenge that I have in my organisation is to ensure that everybody in the organisation sees and understands absolutely what has been going on.”

Mr Read also appeared to concede the Post Office could ultimately face liabilities from the scandal of close to £1 billion and said he was unsure whether money paid by sub-postmasters was included in overall Post Office profits.

He added the Post Office was unlikely to carry out more private prosecutions in future.

Paul Patterson - Apology over 'appalling miscarriage of justice'

Paul Patterson apologised over Fujitsu's role in the scandal

Paul Patterson

Fujitsu’s European director issued an apology for the firm’s role in the Post Office scandal which he described as an “appalling miscarriage of justice.”

“We were involved from the very start. We did have bugs and errors in the system. And we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of subpostmasters. For that we are truly sorry.”

He added he a “gut feeling” that staff at the Japanese techonology firm were aware of glitches in the Horizon scandal before 2010.

Mr Patterson told MPs there was a “moral obligation” for Fujitsu to contribute to compensation and acknowledged the firm’s UK reputation had been damaged.

Jo Hamilton - Post Office 'gaslit' me for three years

Jo Hamilton said she was 'gaslit' by the Post Office for three years

Jo Hamilton

Jo Hamilton, a sub-postmistress who had her criminal conviction overturned in 2021, told MPs she was “gaslit” by the Post Office for three years in her evidence.

Ms Hamilton, who ran the South Warnborough branch in Hampshire, told the committee: ““It just makes you so angry. They’d literally gaslit me for about three years”.

Describing the Overturned Convictions scheme as “painfully slow”, she added: “They have to drill into the minute details, it’s almost like you are a criminal all over again, you have to justify everything.”

“It’s almost like you are being re-trialled. Everything you say, they say, ‘You’ve got to justify that’.”

Alan Bates - Pace of compensation claims is 'madness'

Alan Bates had the Post Office had the 'ear of politicians'

Alan Bates

The former sub-postmaster who led the campaign for justice told MPs that compensation was “bogged down” and the pace of processing claims was “madness” - adding his own was beset with delays.

Giving evidence remotely, Mr Bates said: “I think it was 53 days before they asked three very simple questions. It’s madness, the whole thing is madness. And there’s no transparency behind it, which is even more frustrating.

“We do not know what’s happening to these cases once they disappear in there.”

Mr Bates added the battle against the Post Office was made more difficult as executives had the “ear of politicians”.

Lord Arbuthnot - Redress needed by end of year

Lord Arbuthnot said he wanted redress to be finalised in 2024

Lord Arbuthnot

The former MP and Conservative peer who has himself long campaigned for justice said he wanted the redress process finalised by the end of the year.

He told MPs: “This has gone on for more than 20 years. And if we can sort it out by the end of the year, that would be a welcome change. Let’s hope we can get it sorted out before August.

“It’s essential for these people who are living hand to mouth, and some of them still bankrupt, that there’s money to be paid as soon as possible.”

Lord Arbuthnot added there should be further scrutiny of auditors who failed to spot the potential liability building up in the Post Office with costs estimated of up to £1 billion.

03:09 PM GMT

Recap: What happened at the Business and Trade Committee?

Let’s recap the key moments from this morning’s sessions as MPs examined what more can be done to deliver compensation for Post Office victims following one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

The committee heard from sub-postmasters, politicians, a solicitor and executives from Fujitsu and the Post Office, the companies who developed and operated faulty Horizon software used in hundreds of wrongful convictions.

Going in order of appearance, let’s take a look at who gave evidence and what they said:

Dr Neil Hudgell said just three clients had received final settlements

Dr Neil Hudgell

Solicitor Neil Hudgell told MPs only three of his 73 former sub-postmaster clients who had been criminally convicted had received compensation.

He told the Business and Trade Committee: “It sounds perverse to say this, but I’m not sure that enough resources are thrown at it in terms of the right results into the right areas.

“For example, routinely with the overturned conviction cases it’s taking three to four months to get a response to routine correspondence.”

Dr Hudgell also told the committee he had received more than 200 new enquiries about compensation schemes following the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Scotland's leading prosecutor apologises to sub-postmasters

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC issued a statement to Holyrood

Scotland’s top prosecutor has apologised to those who “suffered a miscarriage of justice” as a result of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said she wanted to “acknowledge the harm caused to the people in these cases who have suffered a miscarriage of justice”.

In a statement to MSPs at Holyrood she said: “The wrongly accused and convicted subpostmasters and postmistresses are due an apology from those who have failed them, and I do that today as head of the system of criminal prosecution in Scotland.

“The Post Office is part of that system and I apologise for the failures of those in the Post Office who were responsible for investigating and reporting flawed cases.”

Post Office victim - 'It's great to see the screw being turned'

Scott Darlington,60, a former sub-postmaster from Alderley Edge in Cheshire

One of the Post Office victims has said he hoped today’s grilling of Fujitsu and Post Office executives will “lead to real change” after watching them give evidence to a parliamentary select committee.

Scott Darlington was wrongfully convicted of false accounting in 2010 when Horizon software at his branch in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, suggested he had a £45,000 shortfall. His conviction was quashed in 2021.

Speaking to the BBC after watching the Business and Trade Committee question chiefs from the Post Office and Fujitsu, Mr Darlington said: “It’s about time.”

“It’s great to see the screw being turned on the people in charge. It’s been 15 years since those screws were turned on me.

“I had to answer impossible questions, I was under suspicion straight away, presumed guilty.”

He went on to add: “I just hope it leads to real change.”

Horizon data still used in court cases, inquiry hears

Rajbinder Sangha arrives to testify at Post Office Inquiry - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Fujitsu employee Rajbinder Sangha told the inquiry data from the software used to wrongfully convict hundreds of sub-postmasters is still being used in court proceedings.

Ms Sangha raised concerns about a draft witness statement template handed to her shortly after joining in 2010, which said the software was operating properly “at all material times”.

She told the probe the template, which was potentially used to assist Post Office prosecutions, was concerning because “obviously bugs were in the system”.

Sam Stein KC, who represents a number of subpostmasters, asked Ms Sangha: “To your knowledge, is the Horizon system still being used to provide data that is used in court proceedings?”

The witness replied: “Yes, I think it is.”

01:58 PM GMT

Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry - what was said?

While MPs from the Business and Trade Committee asked questions relating to compensation for victims, the public inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal also resumed on Tuesday.

We will now look at what the inquiry was told.

Evidence concludes

The Buisness and Trade Committee has finished hearing evidence after examining what more can be done to deliver compensation for victims of the Post Office scandal.

The cross-party group of MPs heard from Dr Neil Hudgell, Lord Arbuthnot, Alan Bates, Jo Hamilton, Nick Read, Paul Patterson, Kevin Hollinrake and Carl Creswell.

Kevin Hollinrake - 'We welcome any investment'

Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake denied the Government’s approach to Fujitsu has been influenced by a desire to get investment into the UK.

“We welcome anybody who’s investing in this country, as long as they’re a bona fide actor,” he told the Business and Trade Committee.

“Has that influenced any decision I’ve made, or any conversation I’ve had with any of my colleagues or the Secretary of State in terms of how we go about getting Fujitsu to contribute, for example? Never. That has never been a factor, and never would it be.

“For the 15 months I’ve been in my particular role it’s a timing thing, we want to establish exactly who is guilty, the extent of their contribution to the scandal and then make sure that the money, the contribution, is commensurate with the contribution they made towards the scandal in the first place.”

Kevin Hollinrake - Compensating families would be complex

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake has said it would “hugely increase” the complexity if postmasters’ families were included in compensation schemes.

“I’ll be honest, there’s a nervousness around directly compensating family members in that - you could say this for any compensation scheme we run, with contaminated blood, you could say this about some of the banking scandals, all of those things - all those families are affected of course,” he told the Business and Trade Committee.

“It would hugely increase the scope and complexity of the compensation schemes, and of course the cost of the compensation schemes, so it wouldn’t be an easy thing to do to open it up to family members.”

Liam Byrne - Post Office boss's evidence left us 'fairly shocked'

Just before we continue to provide updates from Mr Hollinrake’s evidence, let’s take a look at the committee’s parting words to Post Office chief executive Nick Read.

The chairman of the Business and Trade Committee told the Post Office’s chief executive his evidence left MPs “fairly shocked” after questioning him over the Horizon scandal.

Liam Byrne accused Nick Read of failing to provide key information to the committee and questioned why he was unable to estimate the scale of compensation for sub-postmasters

Concluding the session, Mr Byrne said: “You’ve not been able to supply the committee with key events in the timeline, such as when the Post Office first knew that remote access was possible.

“You’ve told us that you haven’t kept evidence safe about what money was paid to you inappropriately and therefore is owed back.

“And you can’t estimate the scale of compensation.”

Kevin Hollinrake - MPs should have been 'more challenging' to Post Office

Politicians were not “sufficiently challenging” to the Post Office, Kevin Hollinrake has told the Business and Trade Committee.

Mr Hollinrake was asked what he thought about Alan Bates’ claim that the Post Office “had the ear of politicians”.

The minister responsible for affairs related to the Post Office said: “Are we challenging our relationship with the Post Office? Absolutely.

“I don’t think had we been sufficiently challenging this could have happened - or it would have been resolved more quickly had we been more challenging.”

Kevin Hollinrake - Post Office victims may receive redress by August

Kevin Hollinrake, the business and trade minister in charge of postal affairs, has said there “is hope” that all victims who are entitled to readdress will receive it “by August”.

However, the minister admitted that there were “many moving parts” within the three separate compensation schemes, adding the Government did not have control over all of them.



Post Office and Fujitsu executives finish giving evidence

Nick Read, the Post Office chief executive, and Paul Patterson, Fujitsu’s European director, have now finished giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee.

Nick Read - Post Office has 'culture of denial'

A “culture of denial” was behind the Post Office dragging its feet over compensation for sub-postmasters, its chief executive told MPs.

Nick Read told the Business and Trade Committee he had not “seen any evidence” that Post Office executives misled ministers, the courts or Parliament at any stage.

Asked whether he believed the Post Office prosecuted the innocent knowing the case to be flawed, he said: “I sincerely hope not. But I have not had evidence to that effect.”

Challenged over why his organisation fought the provision of compensation to those who were unfairly punished for so long, Mr Read said: “A culture of denial. I can only assume that that is the case.

“It’s a lack of understanding and perhaps a lack of curiosity of really what is going on. I think that is the most important cultural challenge that I have in my organisation is to ensure that everybody in the organisation sees and understands absolutely what has been going on.”

Nick Read - Not my place to judge Paula Vennells

Post Office boss Nick Read declined to say whether he thought Paula Vennells misled Parliament in 2015 when she appeared before the same committee.

Mr Read was asked if he would have said in 2015 that prosecutions against sub-postmasters were sound, given he now was able to go back and read board minutes and documents from the period.

“I don’t think I can give you a straight answer on that ... I don’t think it’s my place to judge that,” he told MPs.

He repeatedly said it was for the inquiry to look back at the scandal and how it was handled by former executives.

“My job is to make sure that redress is speedily delivered to our victims and most importantly that I run the Post Office of today. That is my job. My job is not the investigative role that is being played by Sir Wyn, that is clearly his job. He initiated an independent inquiry. It’s now a statutory inquiry.”

Nick Read - 200 new Post Office victims have come forward

Mr Read has said some further 200 potential victims of the Post Office scandal have come forward as a result of the ITV drama.

“What has happened as a consequence of the drama is that some 200 postmasters have come forward,” he said.

“We have had 31 who have come directly to us as a consequence of the drama.

“That is good, the raising awareness is a good thing as it is bringing people forward.

“As we’ve said before, we shouldn’t assume that the drama in itself will bring people forward, so we will continue to try and do so.

Earlier on Tuesday, solicitor Dr Neil Hudgell told MPs he had received more than 200 new enquiries for compensation in the wake of Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Nick Read - 45 sub-postmasters have taken up offer to meet Post Office executives

The head of the Post Office has told MPs that 45 sub-postmasters and postmistresses have taken up offers to meet Post Office executives, adding he is willing to provide “any form of redress”.

“Would postmasters want to see senior executives? This is an offer, we don’t go and present ourselves,” Nick Read told the Business and Trade committee.

“What I’ve said to victims - and I’ve been very explicit about this over the last couple of years - is that if there is an opportunity for any form of redress, is there some form of justice, some form of apology I can do on a personal level. I’m very very willing to do it.

“I think we’ve heard ... today the trauma that individuals have experienced can, in certain instances, be at least reduced or slightly reduced when they have an opportunity to speak to the head of the organisation that, ultimately, may well have been responsible for what they have been through.”

When asked how many postmasters had taken up the offer of meetings with senior executives, he said “45 have so far”.

Paul Patterson - We will contribute to sub-postmasters' compensation

The European Fujitsu boss told the business and trade select committee the company has not yet made a provision for compensation for subpostmasters impacted by the Horizon scandal.

Paul Patterson said: “When this is done, we also expect to sit down with Government to determine our contribution to the redress.

“We have not made provision for that yet. I can’t put a number on that yet, but when we get to that position we will absolutely have to make a provision for it.”

Mr Patterson added he acknowledged the firm’s UK reputation had been damaged amid questions about whether the company would continue to bid for government contracts.

“It’s very clear that our brand and our value in the UK is under question, and we will look at all of those opportunities and decide yes or no,” he said.

Nick Read - Post Office liabilities 'may well be' £1bn

Mr Read also appeared to concede that the organisation could face liabilities of up to £1 billion due to the Horizon scandal and related compensation claims.

The £1 billion figure was put to Mr Read during his appearance in front of the Business and Trade Committee.

He began by saying he did not recognise the figure but, pressed again, said: “I think what has been done in the last 10 days in terms of the potential to mass exonerate, that is going to obviously generate a lot of people coming forward.”

Asked for an assessment of the £1 billion estimate, he said: “I think it’s unlikely to be that size, but it may well be.”

Nick Read - Post Office unlikely to carry out more private prosecutions

The chief executive of the Post Office has said he does not think that the organisation will perform any more private prosecutions in the future.

“I don’t think the Post Office would want to carry out private prosecutions,” he told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee.

“I’ve been very clear on my watch they won’t and I see no reason why they should continue to do so.”

Paul Patterson - I've not met any Horizon victims

Paul Patterson said he was unable to provide a month and year in which Fujitsu became aware of bugs in the system and admitted he had “not met any sub-postmasters personally”.

He said: “I can’t answer a month and a year to your question,” he told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee.

He then added: “The important thing is what do you do with that information.

“Did we take that information and share it with the Post Office, yes we did. How the Post Office used that information and used it to help their prosecutions, that is up to them,” he said.

Mr Patterson went on to say the firm had a “moral obligation” to contribute to the compensation scheme.

Post Office chief executive - I can't give date when we knew about remote access

The chief executive of the Post Office was criticised for failing to say when the organisation knew remote access to sub-postmasters’ Horizon systems was possible.

When asked about the timeline, Nick Read told MPs: “I couldn’t give you an exact date on that.”

Business and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne replied: “Why can you not answer that question? It is fundamental to this case.

“You must surely have had time in four years to cut to the heart of this issue, which is when did the Post Office know remote access to terminals was possible.”

Mr Byrne added: “I think we are both surprised and disappointed that you’ve not got that question answered on the table.”

Mr Read admitted “it is possible” that money paid by sub-postmasters ended up in the company’s profits.

Paul Patterson - I believe we are ethical

When asked if Fujitsu was an ethical company he said: “I believe we are an ethical company.

“The company today is very different to the company in the early 2000s.”

Paul Patterson - 'Gut feeling' Horizon bugs were known before 2010

A Fujitsu boss had said that his “gut feeling” is that staff knew that there were bugs and glitches in the system before 2010.

Paul Patterson began by apologising for the “appalling miscarriage of justice” and accepted that his firms data was used to prosecute sub-postmasters.

He said he had been “appalled by what he had seen” both on the ITV drama.

When asked if any staff knew before 2010 that there were “bugs in the system”, he initially said: “I don’t personally know, the inquiry is looking at it very carefully.”

When asked again he said: “My gut feeling would be yes.”

Fujitsu chief apologises

Paul Patterson, director of Europe’s Fujitsu Services Limited, is now facing the committee, and begins his time by apologising on behalf of the company.

“Fujitsu would like to apologise for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice,” he says.

“We were involved from the very start.

“We did have bugs and errors in the system and we did help the Post Office in their prosecutions of the sub-postmasters and for that we are truly sorry,” he says.

Alan Bates - Post Office 'had ear' of politicians

Alan Bates said he and other sub-postmasters fighting for justice “always knew they were right” and that the scandal cover up is “far worse” than the wrongful prosecutions.

He told MPs: “We have always known we were right, it’s just Post Office tried to control the whole narrative because of their power and money and all of the rest of it.

“They had the ear of politicians ..used to brief them and it was very hard to battle against them [the Post Office] but we always knew that we were right.

“As we know, there’s a major cover up going on. The cover up is far worse than the initial crime of the prosecutions of individuals in this.”

Alan Bates - Sub-postmaster union 'still in bed' with Post Office

Alan Bates has called for an independent trade union for sub-postmasters after describing the current National Federation of Sub-Postmasters as “in bed” with the Post Office.

Asked whether an independent trade union may have helped uncover the Post Office scandal earlier, Mr Bates said: “The Federation (of sub-postmasters) were in bed with Post Office on day one and as far as I know they still are because they are paid for lock stock and barrel.

“It should be entirely independent...really has to be. They have refused to support any sub-postmaster in any legal action against Post Office.”

Jo Hamilton - Post Office 'gaslit' me for three years

Jo Hamilton, the former sub-postmistress who was wrongly convicted for false accounting, told MPs she was “gaslit” by the Post Office for three years.

She made the remarks after Mr Bates said cases such as himself and Lee Castleton, whose story also featured in the ITV drama, were attempts by the Post Office to warn off people coming forward with cases.

“Mine was the opposite, they (Post Office) gaslit me for three years.”

Alan Bates - I'm still awaiting first compensation offer

Alan Bates giving evidence to MPs

Alan Bates is still waiting for his first offer for compensation - 66 days after submitting a claim and he expects it will be 77 days before he receives it, the former sub-postmaster has told MPs.

The campaigner, made famous by the ITV drama, said: “It’s madness, the whole thing is madness and there’s no transparency, that’s the frustrating thing.

“We do not know what is happening to these cases once they are submitted.”

Jo Hamilton, who had her conviction overturned in 2021, described the scheme she was going through - the OCG as “painfully slow”.

She said: “They have to drill in to the minute details, it’s almost like you are a criminal all over again, you have to justify everything.”

She added: “It’s almost like you are being re-trialled. Everything you say, they say, ‘You’ve got to justify that’.”

Jo Hamilton and Alan Bates giving evidence

MPs are now hearing evidence from Jo Hamilton, a former sub-postmistress, and Alan Bates, the sub-postmaster who led the campaign for justice.

Ms Hamilton is appearing in person while Mr Bates is giving evidence virtually.

Lord Arbuthnot - Questions for Post Office auditors

Lord Arbuthnot has said there needed to be scrutiny of Post Office auditors in the wake of the Horizon scandal.

He told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee: “The auditors either did or should have noticed that there was a potential liability building up within the Post Office that was likely to give rise to costs of, we now see, £1 billion. If the auditors failed to realise that, was it because they weren’t looking at the right things?

“Or was it because they were ticking boxes? Or did they realise that and not bring it to the right people’s attention with sufficient oomph? I don’t know.”

Solicitor - Hundreds of new compensation enquiries since ITV drama

A solicitor representing victims of the Post Office scandal has told MPs he has received more than 200 new enquiries for compensation in the wake of the ITV drama about the miscarriage of justice.

Dr Neil Hudgell, executive chairman at Hudgell Solicitors, told the Business and Trade Committee that new cases were being lodged in response to Mr Bates vs The Post Office which showed how some sub-postmasters legally represented themselves.

Asked by Liam Byrne whether the ITV show would prompt further compensation claims, Dr Hudgell said: “Up to this morning we have had in excess of 200 enquiries related to Horizon Shortfall (scheme)...new enquiries.

“We have equally had in excess of 20 enquiries that have asked us to look at settled HSS cases. There a significant number of unsettled matters.”

10:30 AM GMT

Solicitor - Just three Horizon victims I represent have been fully compensated

Dr Neil Hudgell, executive chairman at Hudgell Solicitors, told MPs that only three of his former sub-postmaster clients who had been criminally convicted had received compensation.

He said: “Within the convicted cohort of clients that we have, of the 73, three have been fully paid out.”

He told the Business and Trade Committee: “It sounds perverse to say this, but I’m not sure that enough resources are thrown at it in terms of the right results into the right areas.

“For example, routinely with the overturned conviction cases it’s taking three to four months to get a response to routine correspondence.”

Asked by committee chairman Liam Byrne if government bureaucracy was “dragging its feet”, he replied: “That’s the only logical conclusion that I can come to.”

Lord Arbuthnot - Redress should be finalised this year

Lord Arbuthnot, a member of the Horizon compensation advisory board and a long-time campaigner on the Horizon scandal, said he would like redress for sub-postmasters to be finalised by the end of the year.

Appearing before the Business and Trade Committee, he said: “This has gone on for more than 20 years. And if we can sort it out by the end of the year, that would be a welcome change. Let’s hope we can get it sorted out before August.

“It’s essential for these people who are living hand to mouth, and some of them still bankrupt, that there’s money to be paid as soon as possible.

“I hope it is a matter of weeks, rather than months. In some cases it will be a matter of months. But it must not be a matter of years, it mustn’t spill into next year.”

Who is Lord Arbuthnot?

Lord Arbuthnot

Lord James Arbuthnot was Member of Parliament for Wanstead and Woodford from 1987 to 1997 and then MP for North East Hampshire from 1997 to 2015.

The Tory MP, now a peer, became one of the postmasters’ trusted voices in Parliament and was depicted in the ITV drama Alan Bates Vs The Post Office.

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom first learned of the scandal through his constituent Jo Hamilton, then a sub-postmistress from South Warnborough who was wrongly accused of stealing £36,000 and pleaded guilty in 2008 to false accounting for fear of going to prison.

Her conviction was eventually quashed in 2021.

Read Lord Arbuthnot’s comment piece: Mass miscarriage of justice in Post Office scandal requires a mass solution - published on the Telegraph website earlier this month

MPs start to hear evidence

The Business and Trade select committee has started to hear evidence from solicitor Neil Hudgell and Lord Arbuthnot.

Pictured: Jo Hamilton arrives at parliamentary committee

Jo Hamilton

Former sub-postmistress Jo Hamilton has arrived to give evidence at the Commons’ business and trade committee.

Ms Hamilton, who was wrongly convicted for false accounting as a result of faulty Horizon software, will appear alongside Alan Bates, who led the campaign for sub-postmasters.

Her conviction was quashed in 2021.

The innocent victims behind ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office

As we wait for the parliamentary committee to start on Tuesday, let’s take a look at the innocent victims that featured in the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Fujitsu to come under microscope

Executives of Fujitsu, the Japanese suppliers of the faulty Horizon software, will be questioned by MPs and at the Post Office Inquiry over its role in one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

The Horizon scandal saw more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses handed criminal convictions after Fujitsu’s software made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Paul Patterson, Europe director at Fujitsu, will appear before the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee along with Nick Read, the chief executive of the Post Office.

Elsewhere, the role played by Fujitsu will also come under the microscope when the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry returns on Tuesday.

Rajbinder Sangha, a former member of Fujitsu’s fraud and litigation support office, is due to face questions from inquiry counsel.

Horizon Shortfall Scheme

Not every victim was convicted of a crime and a large number of sub-postmasters used their own money to make-up shortfalls which never existed.

The Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) is intended to compensate these victims and it has received more than 2,700 claims so far, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Current and former Post Office workers who believe they experienced shortfalls as a result of the Horizon faults can apply to have their cases independently assessed to calculate possible compensation figures.

In total, £87 million has been paid out through the HSS scheme so far.

09:13 AM GMT

Overturned Convictions scheme

Postmasters celebrate outside the High Court in April 2021 after their convictions were quashed

A total of 983 convictions are known to be linked to the Horizon scandal - 700 of which were privately prosecuted by the Post Office itself.

Claimants whose convictions are quashed can apply to the Overturned Convictions (OC) scheme regardless of whether or not they were part of the GLO group.

As of Dec 1 2023, 93 convictions had been quashed via the courts.

However, last week Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, announced plans to bring in new laws which would ensure all those wrongfully convicted as a result of the scandal were “swiftly exonerated and compensated”.

Once a claimant’s conviction has been overturned, they can either ask for a fast-tracked £600,000 settlement, or enter into negotiations if they feel they are entitled to more.

All of those eligible for this scheme are entitled to an interim £163,000 payment while their final settlements are processed. So far £24 million has been paid out through this scheme.

09:11 AM GMT

The Group Litigation Order scheme

Former sub-postmaster Alan Bates led 555 of affected colleagues to a landmark High Court victory in 2019.

The cohort ultimately secured £42.5 million from the organisation, but with much of the final sum set aside to cover legal costs, each claimant only received around £20,000 each.

In response, the Government set up the Group Litigation Order (GLO) scheme - to ensure sub-postmasters would receive extra money to reflect the gravity of their cases.

As of January, people eligible for this scheme will receive at least £75,000 in compensation upfront.

However, the Government - which is funding the scheme - estimates two thirds of claimants will turn down this sum and ask for more.

In total, £27 million has been paid out through this scheme.

However, 63 of the original group of 555 claimants had criminal convictions and are not eligible for the scheme as a result.

Compensation schemes explained

There are three compensation schemes available to victims of the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal.

Which ones sub-postmasters are entitled to depends on a variety of factors, including the size of claims and whether a claimant was wrongly convicted or not.

In total, at least 4,000 people are eligible for one of the three schemes, with new victims still coming forward.

On Jan 10, postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake told the Commons that the families of 60 people who died before receiving any money would also be entitled to claim compensation in their place.

As of Dec 1 last year (2023), £138 million has been paid to £2,700 across the schemes, according to government data.

This includes interim payments for people whose full case is yet to be settled.

In the following posts we will explain the three schemes in more detail.

Who is appearing at the Commons' business and trade committee?

Timings according to the committee website.

10am

Neil Hudgell, executive chairman at Hudgell Solicitors

Lord Arbuthnot

10.30am

Alan Bates, founder at Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance (JSA)

Jo Hamilton, former sub-postmistress

11.00am

Nick Read, chief executive at Post Office

Paul Patterson, director at Fujitsu Services

11.30am

Kevin Hollinrake, postal affairs minister

Carl Creswell, director of business resilience at Department for Business and Trade

Good morning

The Telegraph will be providing live updates on the Post Office scandal on Tuesday as key figures including Alan Bates, the campaigning postmaster who helped deliver justice for Britain’s sub-postmasters and post-mistresses.

We will be watching the the Commons’ Business and Trade Committee which will examine what more can be done to deliver compensation for victims of what has been labelled one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

The parliamentary committee is scheduled to start at 10am with solicitor Neil Hudgell and former Conservative MP Lord Arbuthnot the first to answer questions. Mr Bates and former sub-postmistress Jo Hamilton will then address the committee before Post Office and Fujitsu executives appear.

We will aim to provide a live stream so viewers can watch proceedings.