Fujitsu knew about Horizon software bugs in 1999, apologetic boss admits

Fujitsu staff knew of bugs from as far back as 1999, the firm’s Europe boss told the inquiry.

Paul Patterson has described the fact that known glitches were not included in witness statements used to prosecute sub-postmasters as “shameful”. During this morning’s hearing, Fujitsu’s Europe director was taken through examples of bugs cited in his 193-page witness statement.

It showed Fujitsu staff were aware of various bugs, errors and defects as far back as November 1999 - when the rollout had only just begun. Mr Patterson’s statement, which is built on documents sourced from Fujitsu, suggests that the Post Office was informed of most of the bugs soon after their discovery. It was a point the inquiry’s chairman Sir Wyn Williams wanted to clarify.

“Is your evidence that each and every bug was notified to the Post office contemporaneously or more or less contemporaneously, or is that the case that there may have been some bugs which were not?,” he asked Mr Patterson. “So, I think you are correct that the vast majority of bugs, errors and defects were shared, whether bed 18 in this example was, I would need to check,” responded the Fujitsu boss.

Putting the gravity of this to Mr Patterson, Mr Beer said: “So I think it follows from this that its plain that Fujitsu staff knew about bugs, errors and defects in Horizon well before 2010.”

“Yes, I agree,” Mr Patterson responded.

When asked by Mr Beer if “Fujitsu staff knew of them on Fujitsu’s own account from at least November 1999”, Mr Patterson said: “Agreed.”

02:42 PM GMT

Inquiry coming to a close

The hearing is now coming to a close for today. Chairman Sir Wyn Williams told Mr Patterson he will likely be asked to return to give more evidence in the future.

02:38 PM GMT

'We are meant to be an IT company, not a prosecution support service'

Mr Patterson has been asked whether litigation support was a “cash cow” for Fujitsu.

Freya Page, representing several sub-postmasters including Lee Castleton, puts it to the Europe boss that the firm made £850,000 for ARQ data along with charges for staff providing evidence in court - which was £20,000 in one case.

“Would you accept that litigation support was a useful cash cow for Fujitsu?”, asks Ms Page.

Mr Patterson said: “I was professionally very surprised that that service even existed.

“We’re meant to be an IT company not a prosecution support service, and for that to be designed in from the very earliest stages, I was very, very surprised at it.

“And in terms of the work associated with doing it, I have no view on it. I am amazed it was even in the contract.”

02:31 PM GMT

Fujitsu boss grilled on why it 'didn't put hands in pocket'

Sam Stein KC is grilling Mr Patterson on why Fujitsu didn’t “put its hands in its pockets” earlier.

Mr Patterson responds: “This was a decades-old miscarriage which started a long, long time ago and involves many many people and organisations... I think Fujitsu more recently as we have understood more, we have clearly let society down and the sub-postmasters down.

“I think we had our obligations to the Post Office to be at the front of everything we were doing and that was wrong.”

Mr Patterson then added: “I can’t comment on the past Mr Stein, I don’t know why things were done in 1999 or 2005.”

02:21 PM GMT

Fujitsu executive agrees to meet sub-postmasters

Asked by Sam Stein KC, who represents several sub-postmasters, whether Mr Patterson would meet with subpostmasters to apologise and provide financial redress, he said: “I have not met any sub-postmasters in the past because I didn’t feel it was appropriate for me to do that.”

He said: “If that is a request from the sub-postmasters in their representation. I will absolutely do that. And I will sit down there with my colleagues, as you’ve just said.”

“I have a great deal of respect for the sub-postmasters. I have no understanding because I’ve never gone through what they’re personally going through,” the Fujitsu director added.

02:05 PM GMT

Inquiry resumes after lunch

The inquiry has resumed after lunch. All parties have returned to the hearing room, however there is a problem with the transcribing software. The inquiry has decided to proceeed without a transcriber.

01:09 PM GMT

Inquiry breaks for lunch

Jason Beer KC has now finished his questions, other parties including lawyers representing sub-postmasters will be able to quiz him after lunch from 2pm.

01:09 PM GMT

Checks of data not carried out before cases brought

Mr Patterson is now being shown a document written by former software support centre worker Anne Chambers who listed issues she came across having presented evidence in a court case.

Within it, Ms Chambers claims Fujitsu made a “major legal blunder” by not disclosing all the “relevant evidence that was in existence”.

She also said there was no “technical review” of Horizon evidence before it was presented to court.

Mr Beer KC said: “So just stopping there, she’s making a suggestion that in prosecution or in civil cases, one doesn’t just, before just taking action against the sub-postmaster rely on what was done back in the day there’s a recheck done - was that ever implemented?”

Mr Patterson said: “From my knowledge no it wasn’t and I think her suggestions are very very important there were serious matters which isn’t just ticking a box and I think the point she is making here.”

12:56 PM GMT

Watch: Fujitsu Europe director admits 'shameful' omissions

12:42 PM GMT

Data 'false by omission'

Mr Beer challenged the Fujitsu boss on its filtering out ARQ data before evidence was passed to the Post Office.

This step was not disclosed to the Post Office.

Mr Beer suggested the data was therefore “false and misleading by omission”, and Mr Patterson agreed.

12:36 PM GMT

Fujitsu data 'not gold standard'

Mr Beer then pressed Mr Patterson on how Fujitsu characterised the data as “gold standard” in the group litigation case at the High Court.

“In the light of what you’ve said - I think you would agree that the provision of the ARQ data in the form that it was provided and the extent that it was provided was not really the gold standard at all,” he said.

“No it wasn’t,” Mr Patterson said.

He went on to elaborate by referring to Lee Castleton’s case, a sub-postmater who was blamed for a £26,000 shortfall which did not exist.

Mr Patterson said: “I think in Mr Castleton’s case and looking at that spreadsheet and...it’s certainly not a gold or any standard.

“It’s a very simple excel file which tells you not very much at all.”

12:35 PM GMT

Transaction data 'not sufficient' for sub-postmasters to know if Horizon operating correctly in branch

Transaction data was “not sufficient” for a sub-postmaster to understand whether Horizon was operating at their branch correctly, Fujitsu’s European director has said.

Paul Patterson said Fujitsu’s data was “not gold standard” as it was previously described in the group litigation High Court case.

The court also heard staff did not check known error logs audit record query (ARQ) data until as late as 2008 and that notes made by staff who had manually inputted changes were not always read.

In a sentence of Paul Patterson’s witness statement, described by counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC, as a “startling admission”, the Fujitsu boss wrote: “Fujitsu cannot confirm that ARQ data on its own was sufficient to enable a postmaster to understand whether Horizon was operating correctly at the relevant branch in the time period covered by the ARQ data requested by [Post Office Ltd].

Clarifying the statement, Mr Beer said: “So you’re saying by reference to three data sources there, or three bits of information or evidence...Fujitsu can’t confirm that ARQ data was sufficient on its own - was sufficient to enable a postmaster to understand whether Horizon was operating at their branch correctly?”

“Agreed,” Mr Patterson replied.

“That’s a rather startling admission,” said Mr Beer.

“Yes I would agree but importantly its the truth.

“On its own the ARQ data could not give a sub-postmaster all the data that they would need to determine whether everything in that environment was working correctly.”

12:22 PM GMT

Prosecution witness statements 'misleading' owing to incomplete audit data

Fujitsu boss Paul Patterson has said some witness statements used in the prosecutions of sub-postmasters were “misleading” as they did not mention the company provided incomplete audit data to the Post Office.

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC said: “We’ve heard evidence, this week in fact, that members of... the SSC (software support centre) undertook a process of filtering ARQ (audit) data before it was provided to the Post Office, and that filtering of data meant that some relevant data may not have been provided to the Post Office.”

He asked Mr Patterson: “Would you agree the witness statements... give the impression that all the raw data that has been obtained within the relevant date ranges has been extracted and provided to the Post Office?” The Fujitsu director replied: “Yes, it does.”

Mr Beer continued: “Whereas in fact there’s a step in the process that’s not been revealed to the sub-postmaster or the court.” Mr Patterson replied: “Agreed.”

The counsel to the inquiry went on: “So if the evidence that we’ve heard from Fujitsu witnesses this week is correct, then a witness statement that followed the template and didn’t mention the filtering out exercise, would mean that the witness statement was false and misleading by omission, wouldn’t it?”

Mr Patterson said: “I think the witness statement generally needed to be more comprehensive and it absolutely missed those points you’ve just alluded to and it would be misleading.”

11:53 AM GMT

Inquiry resumes

The inquiry has resumed after a short break. Questioning of Mr Patterson has recommenced.

11:39 AM GMT

Patterson not aware if Fujitsu has fraud department

Another slightly embarrassing exchange for Mr Patterson, when he is asked about whether he is aware Fujitsu had its own fraud and litigation support office.

“Yes I am aware,” Mr Patterson said. “Which still exists I think?,” asked Mr Beer.

Mr Patterson said: “I don’t know if it does still exist, Mr Beer, I would need to check that.”

Mr Patterson has admitted that there is “evidence” that staff had a “don’t share with the Post Office” attitude with a document that chronicled known glitches.

Mr Beer asked: “In your reading of the materials in your investigation of the issues…did you notice any reluctance on the part of the Fujitsu in the past to reveal the existence of a thing called the known error log?”

Mr Patterson said: “There is, in the submission to the inquiry today…there is evidence of that ‘dont share with the Post Office yet’ - I don’t know the individual situation where was subsequently shared with the PO but there was certainly those.”

11:32 AM GMT

Fujitsu boss admits 'shameful' omissions

Following up questioning about Fujitsu staff’s knowledge of bugs from as far back as 1999, Mr Beer queried whether Mr Patterson agreed the bugs should have been revealed to the Post Office for the purpose of its “investigatory and prosecutionary functions”.

“Oh, yes I do,” Mr Patterson responded.

Mr Beer then asked about witness statements presented by Fujitsu staff to prosecute sub-postmasters - and why reference to these bugs were not included in these documents.

Mr Patterson said: “I do not know why I have seen examples of the witness statements.

“On a personal inquiry, I am surprised that that detail was not included in the witness statements given by Fujitsu staff to the Post Office and I have seen some evidence of editing witness statements by others,” Mr Patterson went on to say.

Mr Beer then asked him whether he regarded the omission of such information in witness statements as shameful.

“That’s one word I would use,” Mr Patterson, said, before Mr Beer asked what the “other one” was.

“Shameful, appalling. My understanding of how our laws work in this country is that all of the evidence should have been put in front of sub-postmasters that the post office was relying on to prosecute them.”

11:06 AM GMT

'Vast majority' of bugs, errors and defects shared with Post Office promptly

Mr Patterson said the “vast majority” of bugs, errors and defects (BEDs) in the Horizon system were shared with the Post Office contemporaneously.

In his witness statement, Mr Patterson listed 29 BEDs that were found to exist in the system by a court judgment and explained what they were, when the incidents were raised, what caused them and if or when the issues were closed.

Referring to a particular BED which did not say whether or not the Post Office had been notified contemporaneously, inquiry chairman Sir Wyn Williams asked: “In the previous examples you looked at... you referenced documents which demonstrated that the Post Office was made aware of each of those bugs more or less contemporaneously.

“Is your evidence that each and every bug was notified to the Post Office contemporaneously, or more or less contemporaneously, or is it the case that there may have been some bugs which were not?”

Mr Patterson replied: “I can’t see it there either, Sir Wyn, so I think you are correct that the vast majority of bugs and errors and defects were shared. Whether... this example was, I would need to check - I wouldn’t know off the top of my head.”

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC added: “Sir, you’re right to raise it. Generally the summary where the Post Office has been notified or information shared, says so.”

10:37 AM GMT

Lead counsel runs through evidence outlining system issues

Jason Beer KC is taking Mr Patterson through the part of his witness statements which outlines various bugs.

We heard earlier this morning that much of this evidence comes from documents given to Mr Patterson by other colleagues.

Mr Patterson earlier confirmed that even when he was involved with the Post Office it was “in sales” and not what he calls “service delivery”.

He says other staff were overseeing this part of the business.

10:35 AM GMT

Patterson can't explain 13-month delay in highlighting dozens of issues with Horizon

Mr Patterson is caught off his feet for the first time this morning when questioned about a report Fujitsu wrote in in 2021 for the Post Office, following a court judgment that found 29 bugs, errors and defects in the Horizon system.

Mr Beer says: “Justice fraser produces his judgment finds existence of 29 bugs, errors and defects, spends 105 pages analysing them and then 13 months later Fujitsu write a report.

“What do you understand was the purpose of that report?”

Mr Patterson: “I don’t know Mr Beer, I’m afraid I don’t know - I haven’t seen the physical report.”

Mr Beer: “It’s one of the exhibits to your statement - I‘m not going to display it at the moment.

“I just want to understand when the judge has found the existence of these 29 bugs, why - a year and a month later - is Fujitsu writing a report to the Post Office about those 29 bugs?”

“So, I don’t know Mr Beer, “ Mr Patterson concedes.

10:19 AM GMT

Mr Patterson involved with Post Office business for 'four or five years'

Mr Patterson explains he joined Fujitsu in a sales leadership role and had some involvement with the Post Office side of the business for around “four or five years”.

Prior to his appointment as Europe Chief Executive in 2019, he says: “In 2019, in my appointment, I was of course aware that there were issues regarding prosecutions.

“Clearly there was the public case, as well, so I was aware on a personal level there were issues with prosecutions, so I was aware of those topics.”

10:17 AM GMT

Fujitsu boss apologises for 'appalling miscarriage of justice'

Jason Beer KC has allowed Mr Patterson to make an oral statement ahead of questioning at the inquiry.

Mr Patterson said: “To the sub-postmasters and their families we apologise, Fujitsu apologises and is sorry for our part in this appalling miscarriage of justice.

“This inquiry is examining those events forensically over many many decades, which involved many parties, not least Fujitsu and the Post Office, but other organisations and individuals.

“We are determined to support this inquiry and get to the truth, wherever it lies and at the conclusion of the inquiry and the guidance from this inquiry engage with government on suitable contributions and redress to the sub-postmasters and their families.”

Paul Patterson Director of Fujitsu Europe - Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA

10:08 AM GMT

Lead counsel says questions will focus on transaction data

Jason Beer KC explains that Mr Patterson is here today specifically to address ARQ data (transaction data) and the use of it in Post Office prosecutions.

This means he may be asked about other matters in later stages of the inquiry.

09:59 AM GMT

European director of Fujitsu takes stand

Paul Patterson has taken the stand and is about to be questioned by lead counsel for the inquiry Jason Beer KC.

09:57 AM GMT

09:39 AM GMT

Welcome to our coverage

Good morning and welcome back to our Post Office Horizon IT inquiry live blog.

Today will see Fujitsu’s Europe chief executive Paul Patterson give evidence - days after he made headlines with an apology on his company’s behalf in front of MPs.

On Tuesday Mr Patterson told a select committee he was “truly sorry” for Horizon’s part in what he described as an “appalling miscarriage of justice”.

He also acknowledged that the Japanese firm had a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation for victims of the scandal.

Several sub-postmasters are expected to attend the inquiry in person today, to hear Mr Patterson’s evidence for themselves.

We expect lawyers will question Mr Patterson on when he first became aware of issues with the software and what efforts he took to ensure relevant information was passed on to the Post Office.

It promises to be a dramatic day, so stay tuned.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10am.

