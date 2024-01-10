Post Office Horizon scandal: Fujitsu hauled before MPs to answer whether it put 'profit before people'

A senior MP on Wednesday said he had invited Fujitsu executives to answer questions in the House of Commons next week about the malfunctioning Horizon software used by the Post Office.

The Japanese tech giant is alleged to have turned a blind eye to known bugs in Horizon, and is under pressure to fork out millions for compensation for 983 sub-postmasters who were wrongly convicted of fraud when the software made it look as if money was missing from their shops.

With the prosecutions by the Post Office exploding into public consciousness thanks to an ITV drama, Labour's Liam Byrne said he also expected to hear from some of the sub-postmasters and the Government at the hearing of his business and trade select committee.

“Fujitsu have got lots of questions to answer but it basically comes down to one big question, which is did they put profits before people?” the committee chairman told BBC Breakfast.

“These prosecutions have been unfolding over a long period of time. Somebody in Fujitsu must have known that things were going wrong. Somebody in Fujitsu must have raised a red flag somewhere.

“And so the question then becomes did they raise those red flags? Who did they tell? And whoever they told, what did they then do about it?” the MP said.

Mr Byrne added that “there's also questions about whether frankly ministers have been rewarding failure”. Fujitsu has been handed £5 billion worth of Government contracts since 2019 when Horizon was found in court to be riddled with problems as 555 sub-postmasters won a group action against the Post Office.

The Post Office is wholly owned by the Government so taxpayers are meeting at least part of the compensation bill for what has been described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in British history.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride stressed on Tuesday that it “won’t necessarily just be the taxpayer” who is “on the hook for this money”.

Mr Stride told LBC Radio: “To the extent that that culpability rests upon the shoulders of others than Government, then I think you can expect ministers to come to the appropriate conclusions. And perhaps it won’t be just the taxpayer that is on the hook for those costs.”

The minister stressed that the wrongful prosecutions were a “terrible situation” for those involved, many of who lost their livelihoods, with four taking their own lives.

But he stopped short of saying the Japanese company should be barred from being awarded new Government contracts while an inquiry is ongoing into the Horizon scandal and who was culpable.

Asked about Mr Stride's comments on compensation, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Our position is that once the inquiry is able to establish the facts and sets them out, those who are found responsible will be held to account, whether that is legally or financially.

“But I can’t prejudge that independent work.”

Only just over 90 of the sub-postmasters have been formally cleared. The Government is believed to be looking at a mass pardon, with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk holding talks with senior judges and Rishi Sunak expected to update the Commons at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak is under pressure over the slow pace of compensation being awarded to the wronged Post Office workers from his time in No10 and Chancellor before that.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey and other former postal affairs ministers are also facing questions over why they did not do more when concerns were raised with them about Horizon.

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells has meanwhile handed back her CBE after a huge public outcry, but also faces pressure now to hand back bonuses she received when she left the company in 2019.

with a petition against her reaching more than 1.2 million.

A Fujitsu spokesman said on Tuesday: “The current Post Office Horizon IT statutory Inquiry is examining complex events stretching back over 20 years to understand who knew what, when, and what they did with that knowledge.

“The Inquiry has reinforced the devastating impact on postmasters’ lives and that of their families, and Fujitsu has apologised for its role in their suffering. Fujitsu is fully committed to supporting the Inquiry in order to understand what happened and to learn from it.”