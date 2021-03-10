Fukushima disaster: What happened at the nuclear plant?

·5 min read
A woman cries on a road in Miyagi prefecture after the 2011 Japan earthquake
The 2011 earthquake was the most powerful ever recorded in Japan

Ten years ago, on a Friday afternoon in March, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan struck off the country's eastern coast.

The 9.0-magnitude quake was so forceful it shifted the Earth off its axis. It triggered a tsunami which swept over the main island of Honshu, killing more than 18,000 people and wiping entire towns off the map.

At the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the gigantic wave surged over defences and flooded the reactors, sparking a major disaster. Authorities set up an exclusion zone which grew larger and larger as radiation leaked from the plant, forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate from the area.

A decade later, that zone remains in place and many residents have not returned. Authorities believe it will take up to 40 years to finish the work, which has already cost Japan trillions of yen.

Where is the plant?

The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is in the town of Okuma, in Fukushima Prefecture. It sits on the country's east coast, about 220km (137 miles) north-east of the capital Tokyo.

Map showing Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant location in relation to the 2011 earthquake in Japan
Map showing Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant location in relation to the 2011 earthquake in Japan

On 11 March 2011 at 14:46 local time (05:46 GMT) the earthquake - known as the Great East Japan Earthquake, or the 2011 Tohoku earthquake - struck east of the city of Sendai, 97km north of the plant.

Residents had just 10 minutes warning before the tsunami hit the coast.

Overall almost half-a-million people were forced to leave their homes as a result of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.

What happened at Fukushima?

Systems at the nuclear plant detected the earthquake and automatically shut down the nuclear reactors. Emergency diesel generators turned on to keep coolant pumping around the cores, which remain incredibly hot even after reactions stop.

But soon after a wave over 14 metres (46ft) high hit Fukushima. The water overwhelmed the defensive sea wall, flooding the plant and knocking out the emergency generators.

Waves breaching the sea wall of the Fukushima power plant, March 2011
The tsunami overcame the sea wall and hit the plant
A satellite photo showing a fire at the Fukushima nuclear plant in March 2011
The damage led to nuclear meltdowns and a number of hydrogen explosions

Workers rushed to restore power, but in the days that followed the nuclear fuel in three of the reactors overheated and partly melted the cores - something known as a nuclear meltdown.

The plant also suffered a number of chemical explosions which badly damaged the buildings. Radioactive material began leaking into the atmosphere and the Pacific Ocean, prompting the evacuations and an ever-widening exclusion zone.

How many people were hurt?

There were no deaths immediately during the nuclear disaster. At least 16 workers were injured in the explosions, while dozens more were exposed to radiation as they worked to cool the reactors and stabilise the plant.

Three people were reportedly taken to hospital after high-level exposure.

Long-term effects of the radiation are a matter of debate. The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in 2013 that said the disaster will not cause any observable increase in cancer rates in the region. Scientists both inside and outside Japan believe that aside from the region immediately around the plant, the risks of radiation remain relatively low.

But many believe the dangers are far greater, and residents remain wary. Though officials have lifted restrictions in many areas most people have not returned to their homes. In 2018, the Japanese government announced that one worker had died after exposure to radiation and agreed his family should be compensated.

A number of people are however confirmed to have died in the evacuation, including dozens of hospital patients who had to be moved due to fears of radiation.

Workers check a boy for radiation near Fukushima, March 2011
Authorities screened civilians for radiation exposure in the wake of the disaster

The Fukushima Disaster is classified as a level seven event by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the highest such event and only the second disaster to meet this classification after Chernobyl.

Who was at fault?

Critics blamed the lack of preparedness for the event, as well as a muddled response from both the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the government.

An independent investigation set up by Japan's parliament concluded that Fukushima was "a profoundly man-made disaster", blaming the energy company for failing to meet safety requirements or to plan for such an event. However, in 2019 a Japanese court cleared three former Tepco executives of negligence in what was the only criminal case to come out of the disaster.

Activists outside a court in Tokyo following the trial of three Tepco executives over the Fukushima disaster 2019
The disaster prompted a wave of public anger and a move away from nuclear power in Japan

In 2012, Japan's then prime minister Yoshihiko Noda said the state shared the blame for the disaster. A court ruled in 2019 that the government bore partial responsibility and should pay compensation to evacuees.

How is the clean up going?

Ten years later, several towns in north-eastern Japan remain off limits. Authorities are working to clean up the area so residents can return.

Major challenges remain. Tens of thousands of workers will be needed over the next 30 to 40 years to safely remove nuclear waste, fuel rods and more than one million tons of radioactive water still kept at the site.

But some residents have decided never to return because they fear radiation, have built new lives elsewhere or don't want to go back to where the disaster hit.

Media reports in 2020 said the government could start to release the water - filtered to reduce radioactivity - into the Pacific Ocean as early as next year.

Some scientists believe the huge ocean would dilute the water and that it would pose a low risk to human and animal health. Environmental group Greenpeace however said that the water contains materials that could potentially damage human DNA.

Officials have said no final decision has been taken about what to do with the liquid.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid-19: India’s hunt for 'worrying' coronavirus variants

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • MRC Global (MRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    MRC Global (MRC) closed at $9.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day.

  • PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $47.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day.

  • 3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $181.18, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day.

  • Chip Stocks Had a Good Tuesday. Shortages Continue to Loom.

    The dearth of semiconductors has resulted from a surge in demand for products including cars and smartphones that include various kinds of processors.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $106.55, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day.

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • 8 ways Meghan Markle's experience of royal life mirrored Princess Diana's

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey shed light on many similarities between their royal life and Princess Diana's.

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashUnnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.