Fukushima: Powerful earthquake rocks Japan weeks from disaster anniversary

Almost one million homes in Fukushima are now without power

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, on Saturday, just weeks before the 10-year anniversary of the deadly 2011 tsunami.

The quake was 7.3 magnitude and was felt strongly in Tokyo, but a tsunami warning has not been issued.

There have been no reported casualties, officials said, but almost one million homes in the region are without power.

This struck near the epicentre of a 2011 quake, which triggered a tsunami and killed more than 18,000 people.

That tsunami caused a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant - the world's most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Japan's meteorological agency (JMA) said Saturday's earthquake was believed to be an aftershock of the massive 2011 quake. Aftershocks after a large earthquake can continue over a period of many years.

Woke up to shaking in Tokyo. Turned on TV to learn Magnitude 7.1 earthquake just hit off Fukushima prefecture — just 3 weeks ahead of the 10 year anniversary. Hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/uT0LKJqqHd — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) February 13, 2021

Saturday's quake hit at 23:08 local time (14:08 GMT) at a depth of 60km (37 miles) in the Pacific, off Japan's eastern coast, JMA said. Aftershocks have continued to hit the region since.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that evaluations were under way, including of the region's nuclear plants.

A store owner tries to clean up smashed bottles in his shop in Fukushima

"Casualties and structural damage are being assessed," he told a press conference, but added that parts of the high-speed bullet train network had been suspended because of power outages.

"Surveys are being done at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear pant... We have received reports that Onagawa nuclear plant and Fukushima Daichi nuclear plant are not showing any abnormality."

Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tepco also tweeted that it was checking on the status of the plant.