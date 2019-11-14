Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fulcrum Utility Services:

0.14 = UK£7.3m ÷ (UK£91m - UK£40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Fulcrum Utility Services has an ROCE of 14%.

See our latest analysis for Fulcrum Utility Services

Is Fulcrum Utility Services's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Fulcrum Utility Services's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.9% average in the Gas Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Fulcrum Utility Services compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Fulcrum Utility Services currently has an ROCE of 14%, less than the 65% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Fulcrum Utility Services's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

AIM:FCRM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Fulcrum Utility Services.

Do Fulcrum Utility Services's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Fulcrum Utility Services has total assets of UK£91m and current liabilities of UK£40m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. Fulcrum Utility Services has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.