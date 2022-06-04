Is Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Fulgent Genetics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Fulgent Genetics had debt of US$21.1m, up from US$15.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$585.1m in cash, leading to a US$564.0m net cash position.

A Look At Fulgent Genetics' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fulgent Genetics had liabilities of US$141.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$10.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$585.1m and US$164.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$597.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Fulgent Genetics has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Fulgent Genetics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Fulgent Genetics grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fulgent Genetics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Fulgent Genetics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, Fulgent Genetics produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Fulgent Genetics has US$564.0m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$476m, being 68% of its EBIT. So is Fulgent Genetics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Fulgent Genetics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

