Full 9th US Circuit to tackle complex Resolution Copper mining case

FILE PHOTO: Arizona copper fight reflects tough choices as America tries to go green
Ernest Scheyder
·2 min read

By Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday it will weigh whether the federal government improperly gave Rio Tinto Plc thousands of acres in Arizona for its Resolution Copper mining project in a case that pits religious rights against the green energy revolution.

The San Francisco-based court said it will decide the case en banc, meaning all of its 11 members will participate in the decision. Three members of the court had previously ruled for Rio and the land swap in June. No date has been set for the new hearing.

The dispute centers on the federally owned Oak Flat Campground, which some Apache consider home to deities and which sits atop a reserve of more than 40 billion pounds of copper, a crucial component of electric vehicles. If a mine is built, it would create a crater 2 miles (3 km) wide and 1,000 feet (304 m) deep that would destroy that worship site.

In 2014, Congress and then-President Barack Obama approved a complex deal to give Rio the land. A bill under consideration now would undo that deal, though it is expected to fail.

Rio said it respects the en banc decision. The project is a top priority for the company's leadership.

"There is significant local support for the Resolution Copper project, and we will continue our efforts to understand, address and mitigate the concerns raised by others," Rio spokesman Simon Letendre said.

BHP Group Plc, a minority partner in the project, deferred comment to Rio.

Apache Stronghold, a nonprofit group comprised of members of Arizona's San Carlos Apache tribe and others, cheered the ruling.

"The government protects historical churches and other important religious landmarks, and our site deserves no less protection," said Wendsler Nosie of the Apache Stronghold.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Remains in Focus for US Data-Security Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. is still facing US government scrutiny over national-security concerns that his foreign partners may be able to access user data, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner t

  • Asian Stocks Edge Higher Amid Hawkish Fed Rhetoric: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks edged higher Friday amid investor caution after Federal Reserve officials warned of more pain ahead as they raise interest rates to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Cir

  • Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Resume Student Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the US Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsSto

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Potential Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • Global ESG-Linked Bond Market Faces Its First Set of Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- The revival of fossil fuels in European energy policy risks triggering the first wave of financial penalties in the global market for ESG bonds.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets Wrap

  • Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs

    Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October as a weak yen pushed up the cost of imported commodities, which were already surging due to global supply constraints. It also confirmed CPI growth remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% inflation goal for a seventh straight month. "I haven't changed my view that the rise will start to slow down soon," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, noting declines in global grain prices.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lexington convenience store owner up for parole

    A man convicted in the 1997 murder of a convenience store owner in Lexington may soon be released on parole.

  • After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

    Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

  • Bankrupt FTX's new CEO outlines fund abuses, untrustworthy records

    John Ray, who was named FTX's chief executive after the company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, said in a court filing that the lapses in oversight, security and corporate governance he identified were greater than in any other process he has managed in his 40 years as a bankruptcy specialist, including at Enron. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said in the filing, with the District of Delaware bankruptcy court. FTX collapsed after its founder Sam Bankman-Fried used $10 billion in client funds to prop up his hedge fund Alameda Research, which had suffered losses when its bets on crypto ventures soured, Reuters has previously reported.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year

    The note follows a report from last week that as many as 10,000 positions at Amazon could be eliminated.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Gap, Applied Materials, Ross Stores, Palo Alto Networks, Williams-Sonoma

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Nancy Pelosi to step down from leadership role, ending historic run as first woman speaker

    Pelosi made the announcement a day after election results showed the GOP will have a majority in the House next year.

  • Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's remarks about the Respect for Marriage Act were a passive aggressive defense of her self-proclaimed bipartisanship.

  • White House Responds to GOP’s Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Long-Debunked Conspiracy Theories’

    The White House has responded to House Republicans' announcement that they would be opening a probe into Joe Biden's involvement with his son Hunter's business interests by casting the probe as an exploration of "long-debunked conspiracy theories."

  • Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team

    Hobbs picked Republican Monica Villalobos of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Democrat Mike Haener, who worked for former Gov. Napolitano.

  • McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect

    When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement as Democratic leader, her would-be replacement Kevin McCarthy was not present and Republicans largely ignored it.

  • Patty Murray poised to be third in line for succession to presidency with nomination

    Sen. Murray also is expected to chair the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which makes crucial federal spending decisions.

  • Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill

    Both of Kansas' senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, voted against advancing to a final vote on a bill to protect gay marriage rights nationwide.

  • Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 10,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say

    Police say thousands of mink were released from cages at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in northwest Ohio. Their diet? "Fresh kills," police say.