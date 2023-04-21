Full audio released of Oklahoma sheriff discussing killing journalists

A southeast Oklahoma newspaper has released the full audio recording it captured of county officials talking about killing journalists and lynching Black people.

The McCurtain Gazette reported that the new audio includes more talk of harming journalists, as well as discussion of intimidating the local prosecutor. The Gazette published a summary in its Thursday edition, which hit newsstands Wednesday night. The newspaper does not have a web edition.

The entire recording, which was captured March 6, lasts three hours and 37 minutes, the newspaper said. The Gazette said it is publishing the full audio to be transparent and to show the importance of public records.

McCurtain County audio brings scrutiny to southeast Oklahoma

The racist and violent comments have sparked nationwide outrage and brought intense scrutiny to rural McCurtain County, which is located about 230 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. It has a population of roughly 33,000.

The McCurtain County Courthouse sits on the north end of Central Avenue in downtown Idabel. The courthouse is attached to the sheriff's department and county jail where Geoffrey Briley is being held while he awaits a jury trial scheduled for January.

The newly released audio covers a wide range of topics detailed by the Gazette, alongside a series of letters to the editor calling on the officials to step down.

The newspaper reported that McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy told other officials he went to the district attorney’s office “to whoop his ass” and stood in the prosecutor’s doorway, preventing him from leaving. He told the prosecutor, “I’ll tell you one thing motherf-----, I ain’t no f------ liar.”

The newspaper also reported County Commissioner Mark Jennings talked about buying an old military tank to drive into the newspaper building. To explain what happened, he would say, “Sorry, I couldn’t stop this motherf-----.”

McCurtain_county_map

Clardy repeatedly criticized Gazette reporter Chris Willingham, saying he was “gonna bounce his ass.”

The Willingham family publishes the Gazette and brought the audio clips to light. Willingham reported that he has written more than 30 articles looking into government corruption over the last two years.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on the officials captured in the recording — identified by the Gazette as Clardy, Jennings, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and investigator Alicia Manning — to step down. Dozens of residents have protested and the Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP has called for a federal investigation.

Jennings resigned Tuesday. Clardy has not. The sheriff’s office issued a statement questioning the veracity of the audio and asserting that it may have been recorded illegally.

Bruce Willingham, the newspaper’s publisher, has said he left the recorder running after a commissioner’s meeting because he believed officials may have been violating public meeting laws.

The Gazette reported that the audio was recorded the same day Chris Willingham filed a defamation lawsuit against Manning, the sheriff’s office and the board of county commissioners.

Listen to the full, McCurtain County recording

Dale Denwalt, Cheyenne Derksen, Josh Dulaney and Jessie Christopher Smith of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Newspaper publishes more clips of McCurtain County, Oklahoma officials