A year full of best, worst rankings. How Washington ranked on national studies in 2023

Throughout each year, studies are done on all different facets of life across America and in Washington state. Organizations use various methodologies to determine all sorts of things, like which state is the hungriest, the dirtiest, or the most romantic.

Often times, Washington state finds itself on the extreme side of both ends of the good-bad spectrum. Studies and reports on state rankings tend to place the Evergreen State either in the top ten or the bottom ten. It seems the state is mentioned over and over again, across all kinds of categories.

So, how did Washington fare overall in the last year? Here’s a recap of various data analysis and study-driven state rankings in 2023 that McClatchy reported on.

Washington’s top rankings in 2023

There were seven studies in which Washington state ranked in the top ten.

High School Student Safety

A resource organization for high school students evaluated 11 different metrics regarding high school student safety, including bullying, crime, weapons and the like. Washington had the best overall score, ranking number one.

Beauty Score

Washington was deemed the most naturally-beautiful state based on its abundance of mountains, national parks, waterfalls, large natural lakes and beaches.

Strongest economy

All 50 states and the District of Columbia were examined on economic activity, economic health and innovation potential across 28 metrics, determining Washington to have the strongest economy.

Best for nursing

Washington also took first place as the best state for nurses, based on 20 metrics within two categories (work environment and opportunity/competition).

Camping destinations

After evaluating each state across 25 metrics in five categories (access, quality, supplies, safety, affordability), Lawn Love determined Washington as the second-best state for camping, just after California.

Feline-friendly

Using data from multiple pet organizations and other sources, the Evergreen State was deemed the fifth-most “cat-crazy” state in the country.

Best for women

WalletHub analyzed 25 metrics to determine the best and worst states for women to live in. Washington placed at seventh place, the highest ranking in the region.

Washington’s poor rankings in 2023

There were four not-so-positive rankings for Washington this year.

Pricey drivers licenses

A political resource site compared each state’s standard cost of drivers license renewals and first-time applications, finding the Evergreen State is the most expensive state to get a drivers license.

Expensive home down payments

An evaluation of each state’s median house price found Washingtonians pay the third-highest amounts on down payments.

Tourist traps, overrated destinations

USA Today listed the most overpriced attractions and the most overrated tourist traps in the world, with a Washington mention making the top ten in both. Pike Place Market was deemed the tenth-most overrated tourist trap, and the Space Needle the tenth-most overpriced attraction. Two other mentions were farther down the list.

Feared roads and routes

The scariest route for each state was determined through a survey of 3,000 road-trippers. Washington’s SR 20, aka the North Cascades Highway, was named the Evergreen State’s most feared route, coming in at number 28 on the list.

WA city rankings in 2023

It isn’t always the entire state getting mentioned in the analysis of data and studies. Cities, counties and other areas of Washington state are often mentioned in rankings as well.

Most-envied suburbs

A moving company reviewer evaluated the 175 most-desirable suburbs in the country through a survey of 3,000 people. Mercer Island ranked number nine, Medina ranked 11 and Liberty Lake came in at 85.

Most beautiful college campuses

A college resource site for soon-to-be graduates evaluated the number of college campus reviews containing the word “beautiful” to determine which campuses were most attractive. The top 50 were ranked, and Washington had the tenth-most listings, with three out of 50. The University of Puget Sound had the highest ranking at number three.

Rattiest city

A national pest control company evaluated the “rattiest” cities in the country based on new treatments. Seattle ranked 12 in the entire country.

Best places to retire

An online rental resource ranked Spokane as the third best city to retire in across the United States, based on weather satisfaction, air quality and state income tax.

Best summer trips

One of several Washington state mentions, Olympia ranked tenth-best summer travel destination in America, based on its access to numerous sights and scenes, plus local culture.