Full-Service Broker vs. Discount Broker: Which Is Right for You?

These two types of brokers offer different services -- and vary greatly in terms of costs. Here's how to figure out which one you'll be happier with.

Brokerage accounts are the gateway between investors who want to participate in the financial markets and the investment professionals who have direct access to those markets. With dozens of different companies vying for your business, it can be challenging to pick the broker that will work best for your needs, but it's helpful to narrow the field by dividing brokers into broad categories and concentrating on the group that fits best with what you want.

One major distinction in the brokerage world is between full-service brokers and discount brokers. With differences in the level and types of services as well as the costs of doing business, choosing between a full-service and discount brokerage can have a big impact on your investing experience as well as how much you have to pay to invest. Below, we'll look more closely at these two types of brokers, presenting pros and cons you can use to make an informed choice.

When full-service brokers were the only ones available

What many people don't realize today is that discount brokers haven't always been around. Until the 1970s, Wall Street was largely regulated, and that made full-service brokers the only game in town. They were also extremely expensive, with simple stock trades often costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars per transaction. That largely limited investing to wealthy individuals, and brokerage companies wooed those clients in efforts to create close professional relationships. You could expect to know your brokers personally and even socialize regularly with them, and in return, they'd give you the investment advice and guidance that you needed in order to invest well.

Nowadays, full-service brokers still exist, but they've had to learn how to compete better in a more cutthroat industry. You can find a variety of investing options at full-service brokers, including both traditional commission-based investing as well as fully managed accounts where you give the brokerage company full discretion to trade your account on your behalf. This often appeals to busy people who don't have the time or inclination to manage their own investments.

The high cost of full service

The problem, though, is that full-service brokers come at a high cost. Commission rates aren't quite as bad as they once were, but you can still expect to pay a lot more per trade at a full-service broker than at a discount broker. Those who take advantage of management services often pay a percentage of their total assets in fees each year, and with typical full-service offerings costing from 1% to 2% or more, you're looking at thousands of dollars in annual management expenses just for a $100,000 account.

For some, that might seem well worth the cost not to have to worry about investments. But as you'll see below, investing with a discount broker isn't as hard as you might think, and many have resources that can help you invest better without missing out on the rest of your life.

What discount brokers can do for you

The rise of Charles Schwab in the 1970s revolutionized the industry by introducing the concept of a discount broker to the investing world. Now, there are dozens of reputable discount brokers, and they tend to share these favorable traits in common: