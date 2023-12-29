‘Full circle’: Cheryl Clark sworn in as next Ottawa County Treasurer

Cheryl Clark was sworn in as Ottawa County Treasurer on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

GRAND HAVEN — Ottawa County’s next treasurer was sworn into office by a familiar face Friday, Dec. 29.

Cheryl Clark, who was appointed to the office Dec. 19, was sworn in by former Ottawa County treasurer and current State Rep. Bradley Slagh at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven. Slagh hired Clark as the deputy treasurer when he held the office.

“As soon as I heard he could give the oath of office, I asked if he would be willing to do it,” Clark said Friday. “It was very important to me to have him here, he brought me into the fold.”

Clark is replacing Amanda Price, who took over as treasurer in 2019 after Slagh was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives. Price’s last day is Dec. 31.

“I’m excited to move into the next chapter of my life in becoming the treasurer,” Clark said. “Thank you to the committee for appointing me, to Amanda and Brad for mentoring over the years and to the staff for supporting me.”

State Rep. Bradley Slagh prepares to give the oath of office to Cheryl Clark, the next Ottawa County Treasurer, on Friday, Dec. 29.

Clark has served Ottawa County as deputy treasurer for 15 years. Before that, she was the Robinson Township treasurer for a decade, where she'd previously been an account technician. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Cornerstone University.

During an interview for the position, Clark said her priorities include upgrading the department's software, streamlining the county's credit card payment services and offering cross-training opportunities to all employees.

Slagh said giving Clark the oath of office was an honor and “full circle” moment.

“It was heartwarming to be invited to come do (this)," he said.

He added Clark’s experience will serve the county well through the transition.

“It’s important for the whole county that we have people we trust in office. We’re excited to have Cheryl there,” Slagh said. “She served both me and Amanda really faithfully, and the county.

“She’s got the experience, the breadth of knowledge and she understands what the job takes to be able to get it done. I’m excited for all those reasons.”

The county treasurer heads up the department that handles, among other responsibilities, the collection of delinquent property taxes, forfeiture and foreclosure of properties, all revenue and investments for the county, and dog licensing.

Clark was selected for the position from more than 20 applicants by a panel consisting of Clerk Justin Roebuck, Prosecutor Lee Fisher and Probate Judge Mark Feyen. Clark said earlier this month she plans to run for a full four-year term in 2024.

