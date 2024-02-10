Full Court Friday (2-9-24) Part II
Friday night basketball wins from Peoria, Champaign Central, Peoria Richwoods, Peoria Manual, MacArthur and Auburn
Friday night basketball wins from Peoria, Champaign Central, Peoria Richwoods, Peoria Manual, MacArthur and Auburn
Embiid's knee will be reevaluated next month.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony on Friday.
Epic Games and Disney revealed Wednesday that they are designing an “entertainment universe” together full of Disney-flavored games to play and things to buy. The multiyear project will deploy Epic’s under-the-hood technology and Fortnite's social gaming ecosystem to bring characters from Disney’s vast intellectual property vault to life. Disney invested $1.5 billion for a chunk of Epic in the deal.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
After the NBA trade deadline, some players will gain extra minutes on the floor and are good targets to add to your fantasy basketball roster.
Russia will retain a bronze medal in the 2022 Games despite having one of its skaters disqualified.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has forged a deal with a sports betting operator, BetMGM, the companies announced on Friday. The deal, which BetMGM describes as a "strategic partnership" with X, will see the operator becoming X's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner and will introduce access to the betting service on X. Initially, X users in the U.S. will be able to explore the betting odds on pro football, with more professional and college sports to roll out over time.
McIntosh is the second-fastest ever in the 800m.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% after quarterly earnings undershot expectations and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
Lopez controversially defended his belt Thursday night in a rather disappointing bout in Las Vegas.
The Knicks may not be the favorites to win the East, but they're giving themselves a chance now and in the future.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the most fantasy-relevant deals from the deadline.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.