Full of emotion, Biden leaves Del. for inauguration

In an emotional farewell to his home state, President-elect Joe Biden promised that even as he departs for Washington, D.C., to be sworn in as the nation's next commander in chief, “I’ll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware.” (Jan. 19)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: Look. You know, you've all-- this is kind of emotional for me.

And my fellow Delawareans, on behalf of the entire Biden family that's here today, and we want to express how much you mean to me and to every one of us. You know, in our family, the values we share, the character we strive for, the way we view the world, it all comes from home. It all comes from Delaware.

So it's deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here. A place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans. Where 12 years ago, I was waiting at the train station in Wilmington for a Black man to pick me up on our way to Washington, where we were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States of America.

And here we are today. My family and I are about to return to Washington to meet a Black woman of South Asian descent to be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States. Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart. The hearts of all of us, all the Bidens. We love you all. And I am proud, proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware.

And I am even more proud to be standing here, doing this from the Major Beau Biden Facility. Ladies and gentlemen. I only have one regret. He's not here. Because we should be introducing him as President. But we have great opportunities. Delaware's taught us, anything's possible. Anything's possible in this country. So God bless you all. And may God protect our troops. Thank you.

Jill told me not to become emotional. I'm Jill's husband.

