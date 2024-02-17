Full of energy and always ready to cuddle - Charlie is anxious for a new home with you

Charlie might join Julie Andrews in singing, “these are a few of my favorite things” when he is surrounded by his favorite toys. This cute AKC registered miniature apricot poodle is 2-year-old Charlie. Charlie will need a fenced yard to safely expend his energy by running and playing with his toys or playmates. After a busy playtime, Charlie will either cuddle up on your lap or carry his toys, one-by-one, to his doggie bed for a comfortable nap. Charlie is a retired breeder and is a little shy in new situations. He is doing well with his house training and continues to improve daily with a schedule and routine. Charlie gets along well with other dogs and would benefit from a canine friend in his new home. He has not had interactions with cats, so his friendliness is unknown. He has proven himself good with older children. Charlie is ready for a new home. He is up to date on shots, neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped and has had a recent dental checkup. If Charlie could be “one of your favorite things” contact Mary at 574-524-6040, Second Chance Small Dog Rescue.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-524-6040. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Pet of the Week: Charlie is available for adoption from Second Chance