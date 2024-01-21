Full-service Geraci's in Downtown Willoughby has Italian, sidewalk cafe feel

Jan. 21—When customers walk through the doors of Geraci's in Downtown Willoughby, they might feel as if they're in an Italian, sidewalk cafe.

"I think we achieved that," said Greg Spoth, the owner-operator of Geraci's alongside his wife, Marti Geraci Spoth, and their children.

Located at 4127 Erie St., in addition to the University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield Village locations, the family-owned-and-operated business opened for Dec. 21, 2023. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. on Sundays with the business being closed Monday and Tuesday.

"Being on Erie Street — it's like we're really part of the town now," Greg said. "It seems like the community's much more excited now that we're downtown instead of around the corner."

Last fall, the Spoth family made plans to open the full-service Italian restaurant in what was their Dog's on Erie location prior.

"It's a small, cozy space," said Bucky Spoth, Greg and Marti's son. "It seats about 28 people or so."

According to Bucky, with UberEats and DoorDash as delivery options, their takeout business has been strong since opening.

"I think we established a good customer base being over at The Yard for two seasons, but our location and visibility has drawn a lot of people in here who maybe weren't customers previously," he said.

Additionally, there's been a heightened buzz among the tenants and neighbors, as well as support from the other restaurants and businesses since opening, Bucky said.

"We've been getting some larger orders for some parties and things that they're doing," he said. "It's been great and then all the members of the community seem to really be supporting us well."

Frances and Michael Geraci opened Geraci's Restaurant in 1956, and went on to establish roots in University Heights for more than 60 years. The family has since branched out with additional locations, all of which are still family-owned and -operated by Marti, the daughter of Frances and Michael, her husband Greg, and their children.

"I like to think that our customers keep an eye on what we're doing, however, now that we've opened a few more stores, it's still like each neighborhood has their Geraci's," Bucky said. "Some of our diehards want to come and compare, and contrast and see if we're taking care of things. They're always curious to see what we're doing that's new."

Bucky said that the Downtown Willoughby location resembles the original restaurant in University Heights as much of the decor is the same.

"Come summertime, the back patio will be rocking," he said. "It's a beautiful space."

Geraci's has continued their relationships with all of their catering partners that they built over at The Yard including car dealerships, businesses in the area and the school districts. The business is currently working to obtain a liquor license.

By next fall, Greg hopes to have the front portion of the restaurant transformed with a new kitchen, as well as the patio in the back of the house.

"We have a patio that nobody knows about," he said. "Beyond the present patio, there's another 30 to 40 feet of land that we'll convert. Eventually, I think we'll be able to seat 65 or 70."

Marti had mixed emotions in the beginning in regard to the Downtown Willoughby location, Greg said.

"Since we've got it done, she liked the way it turned out," he said. "Out of all the cities I've dealt with, Willoughby is the most business-friendly."