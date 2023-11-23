Full holiday mode activated - Family fun for the week of Nov. 24

Don’t hit a post-Thanksgiving slump. Take a stroll through lights or trees, see a show, make memories. Serving together as a family can be a big part of your tradition – Upstate Parent features five ways you can do that as a family. Find that and much more, including (coming soon) the annual holiday gift guide at upstateparent.com.

The 38th Annual St. Francis Festival of Trees continues through Dec. 25 at Courtyard Marriott Downtown and Hyatt Regency Greenville. View the trees for free. All proceeds from sponsored trees assist with transitioning the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center to the nexus of a Cancer Program. For details, visit stfrancisfoundation.com/event/festival-of-trees.

Winter Lights is at the North Carolina Arboretum through Dec. 31. Winter Lights is a walk-through light show that also features story times, food for purchase, the “Polar Express”-themed Rocky Cove Railroad and more. For tickets and details, visit ncarboretum.org.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” continues through Dec. 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Miracle at Southernside is at Southernside Brewing through December. Events include visits with Santa, parties for kids and adults, and more. Visit southernsidebrewing.com.

Santa’s Wonderland continues through Dec. 24 at Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops in Greenville. Visit Santa and get a free printed 4x6 photo. Reserve a time to see Santa up to a week in advance through the digital reservation system on cabelas.com. Enjoy holiday-themed games, crafts and giveaways. Send a Christmas wish list to the North Pole via mailbox. Reservations are recommended and can be made at cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

“The Wiz” continues through Nov. 26 at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Disney on Ice – Mickey’s Search Party continues through Nov. 26 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

The Greenville Christmas Market is open Nov. 24 – Dec. 31 at The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville. It includes holiday-themed events, live performances and Kids’ Corner children’s activities (Satudays, Sundays and Christmas week) and more. Hours and schedules are at greenvillechristmasmarket.com.

Fidgets and Slime Art Camp for ages 4 – 10 is 9 a.m. – noon Nov. 24 at Yellowbobbypins Art Camp at Hampton Station. The cost is $50 each. For details and registration, visit yellowbobbypins.com.

The South Carolina Botanical Garden features open house events Nov. 25 at Hunt Cabin and the Nature Center from 1 – 4 p.m. Programs are free. Contact Sue Watts at watts9@clemson.edu or visit clemson.edu/scbg/index.html.

Free Holiday Hop Ornament Making is 3 – 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at TR Makers Co.. For details, visit trmakersco.org.

The Nutcracker in Atlanta – See a special complimentary 30-minute performance from Atlanta Ballet 2 including excerpts from “The Nutcracker” at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Lenox Square in Atlanta. Mall Level. Visit Lenox Square News and Events for more information. Make Santa photo reservations here. Visit with Caring Santa® 9 – 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Caring Santa events provide a private Santa visit and photo opportunity for children and adults with special needs with their families.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Skink/Rhinoceros Iguana is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

A Teen Art Show Reception is at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Spartanburg Main Library. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Music Sandwiched In is presented by Spartanburg Philharmonic at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Spartanburg Main Library Headquarters. The event is free Lunch is available for purchase or you can bring your own. Visit spartanburgphilharmonic.org.

The Polar Express Party is at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the Hughes Main Library. Best for ages 12 and younger. The story time is followed by crafts, games, and cocoa. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

The Governor’s School String Chamber Concert is at 7:30 pm at the SCGSAH Campus, Smith Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public. Join on campus or live on YouTube. Visit scgsah.org.

The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, a public, residential high school for artistically talented students, is now accepting applications for the 2024 – 2025 school year and summer programs. All South Carolina residents in grades 6 – 11 are eligible to apply online at SCGSAH.org. The Governor’s School’s tuition-free, residential high school currently serves students in grades 10 – 12 who receive pre-professional training in creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts. In the fall of 2024, the school’s new film department will open with its first class of aspiring filmmakers. The dance department will also offer a new full modern and contemporary dance track for students interested in careers in modern dance and choreography. During the summer, the school hosts around 350 students for overnight summer programs in creative writing, dance, drama, film, music and visual arts. All interested students apply online at scgsah.org and complete application and/or audition requirements depending on their chosen program. The priority application deadline for all programs is Jan. 10, 2024. Applications will be received until all openings are filled. Financial assistance is available for all programs through the Governor’s School Foundation.

