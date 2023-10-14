Full of hot air: Special shapes rodeo takes off without a hitch at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Oct. 13—The morning chill melted as the sun rose over the Sandia Mountains while the Chick-Fil-A balloon carried the American flag at opening ceremonies on the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Unlike Thursday — when winds canceled the ascension — the weather was perfect for the special shapes rodeo Friday morning.

Special shapes of all sizes, colors and nationalities joined the balloons dotting the October skies with various creatures, faces and objects not usually seen in the sky.

Balloon Fiesta News