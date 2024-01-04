Full house expected for solar eclipse

Jan. 4—ANDERSON — Local officials are preparing for a large influx of people into the county for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Tom Ecker, Madison County administrator, said Wednesday that planning for as many as 130,000 visitors is underway.

"Everything is still in the works," he said. "The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency."

Ecker said all the hotel rooms in Anderson are booked as is the campground at Mounds State Park.

"There are 51 counties in the path," he said of the total eclipse. "It will be visible in the county for about three minutes about 3 p.m."

Ecker said private businesses like Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino are still making preparations.

He said Madison County Emergency Management Agency is working with local police departments in anticipation of the large number of visitors.

"The after-action reports from Kentucky and Ohio showed after the eclipse people were looking to leave the area quickly," he said.

Ecker said during the eclipse people will be stopping along roadways and the interstate to view the solar event.

"Our main focus is going to be on the best plan for traffic flow," he said. "People will be coming into the county several days before the event. There are people who follow the total eclipse from around the country.

"We're working with the local fire departments on the best way to handle the traffic flow when people are leaving the county," Ecker said.

He said with the total solar eclipse set to take place at approximately 3 p.m. there are concerns with schools releasing students at about the same time.

He said in other counties some of the school systems are going to an E-learning day.

"We've advised all the school systems," Ecker said. "They're evaluating how to handle that day."

Ecker said special glasses are required to observe the total eclipse and people need to be cautious when making purchases.

"The glasses are available now, but we're recommending people buy them early," he said.

There won't be another total solar eclipse in Indiana until 2153. Next year's eclipse will be the first in the region since the year 1205.

"We're working with the Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, police chiefs and the school systems," EMA director Jeff Dyer previously said.

"We're in the direct path of the eclipse," he added.

Dyer said local officials are working to designate safe viewing areas for both residents and visitors to Madison County.

Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said last year the eclipse is an opportunity to promote tourism in the county.

"We've had conversations with the Visitors Bureau because this is a significant opportunity for the county," he said. "We want to work to make it a weeklong event to encourage tourism."

Whitson said people will be traveling to Indiana and Madison County from around the country to view the eclipse.

"We want to try and use our existing venues for viewing locations, like Hoosier Park and Anderson Speedway," he said.

Indianapolis is planning more than 100 events for the weekend leading up to the solar eclipse.

Among the planned events are a viewing celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; a food truck festival at White River State Park; and an event at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.