Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Full House Resorts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$30m ÷ (US$580m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Full House Resorts has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Full House Resorts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Full House Resorts.

So How Is Full House Resorts' ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Full House Resorts. The company has employed 240% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Full House Resorts' ROCE

In summary, Full House Resorts has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 99% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Full House Resorts we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

