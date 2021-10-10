Full Interview: CBS News Polling on vaccine and economy

ABC News

While the Capitol was under attack on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump remained out of sight from the public and watched TV in the White House private dining room, ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed on ABC’s "This Week." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called Trump to ask him to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol, Karl reports in his new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." A source familiar with the call between McCarthy and Trump said the former president pushed back, saying, "They are just more upset than you because they believe it more than you, Kevin," referring to the lie that the election had been stolen.