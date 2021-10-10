Full Interview: CBS News Polling on vaccine and economy
CBS News Election and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling on COVID and the economy
In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.
MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.
"I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.
CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more "inclusive" third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician's methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today."Tucker Carlson... I mean, let's just say he's a bad person," Acosta told Yang. "And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel
Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.
The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."
Dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent, but his revolutionary dreams were cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power.
The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.
Trump's real estate company filed a petition saying New York overvalued it 502 Park Avenue commercial space, compared with similar properties.
It could be the biggest in decades — but inflation is high, too.
Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.
"Cancun is lovely this time of year," Sen. Cruz responded to a tweet from Republicans about President Biden going "on vacation" to his home state Delaware.
While the Capitol was under attack on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump remained out of sight from the public and watched TV in the White House private dining room, ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed on ABC’s "This Week." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called Trump to ask him to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol, Karl reports in his new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." A source familiar with the call between McCarthy and Trump said the former president pushed back, saying, "They are just more upset than you because they believe it more than you, Kevin," referring to the lie that the election had been stolen.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised at home as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb despite admitting he was at the centre of a nuclear proliferation ring, died on Sunday at age 85. The nuclear scientist was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on Aug. 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, said the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. "He was loved by our nation bec(ause) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.
Sidney Powell, a high-profile attorney who championed former President Donald Trump's claims the 2020 election was rigged, is suing the Pentagon over its coronavirus vaccine mandate.
A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. Toebbe, 42, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday along with his 45-year-old wife, Diana, after he had placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in Jefferson County, according to the department.