Jury seated in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

Daniella Silva
·2 min read
The 15th and final juror was selected Tuesday in the high-profile case of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

The jury is made up of nine women and six men. Nine of the jurors identify as white, four as Black and two as mixed-race. They range in age from 20s to 60s.

Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, will be present for opening statements next week. The 15th juror will be dismissed unless one of the others is released before then.

The final juror was selected on day 11 of jury selection, in a process that saw 95 jurors dismissed.

The 15 jurors are: three white men, two in their 20s and one in his 30s; six white women, four in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s; two mixed-race woman, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s; three Black men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s; and one Black woman in her 60s.

Opening statements in Derek Chauvin's trial are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Chauvin, who was recorded on bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The video brought national and international attention to Floyd's death and prompted global protests for racial justice and against police brutality.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd’s arrest are scheduled to stand trial in August. They are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Last Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined to move or delay Chauvin's trial over defense concerns that news of a $27 million settlement that the city reached with Floyd's family this month would affect jurors’ ability to be impartial

