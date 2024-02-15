'Full of life' radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan killed in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting
Police say the shooting that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade appeared to stem from a dispute between several people. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that the victims ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, and half of the 22 injured people were under the age of 16. A mother of two was killed. Police said three people were detained and firearms were recovered. Investigators are calling for witnesses and victims to call a dedicated hotline. The shooting outside the city's historic Union Station happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.