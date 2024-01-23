‘Full of life’ teen identified by family as victim in shooting outside Best Buy

A targeted shooting in Plantation on Saturday night unfolded outside of a Best Buy, the bullets flying in the parking lot and into the store — killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring three others, including uninvolved bystanders.

The victim who died was identified by his father as Terrance Farrington Jr., called “TJ” by friends and family. He was in 11th grade at Youth Under Construction Youth Center, a private K-12 school for at-risk youth in Pompano Beach.

Farrington Jr. and three others walked out of the store at 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd. shortly after 8 p.m. and were met in the parking lot by a second group of people.

Plantation Police Det. Robert Rettig said the second group confronted the first group in the store’s parking lot, and the second group began shooting. Those in the first group were the intended targets of the gunfire.

Two people who were among the first group were shot as well as two bystanders who were not involved with either group, Rettig said. One of the bystanders who was injured was outside near the store’s entrance while the other was inside the store, he said.

“… When the shooters began shooting, the entrance of the store happened to be their backdrop,” Rettig said.

The group that began shooting was no less than three people, and multiple people in that group were shooting, Rettig said.

The three victims who survived are in stable condition, Rettig said.

The police department has not confirmed the name of the victim who died and said it would not be releasing the identities of other victims.

Terrance Farrington Sr., TJ’s father, said TJ was the oldest of his nine children, played cornerback for the school’s football team and aspired to be a rapper. His son was a “full of life” teenager and a protective older brother who loved TikTok and dancing. Some of his fondest memories are of their barbeque “cook-offs,” which his son always thought he won. TJ was just three months away from turning 18.

The police department said in the news release Sunday that “the targeted victims are uncooperative in this case, and therefore the motive for this shooting is unclear at this time.”

Police are still searching for the shooters, who fled the store in a vehicle, Rettig said Monday. The police department has not yet released any description or information about the vehicle.

“They’ve been investigating this around the clock,” Rettig said.

Farrington Sr. said his message for the shooters is: “Just come forward. It hurts bad. It hurt real bad to lose my first boy to gun violence,” he said.

So far in 2024, 67 teenagers between ages 12 and 17 have been killed by gun violence in the United States, according to data kept by the Gun Violence Archive. More than 130 teens have been injured in shootings.

Farrington Jr.’s school is hosting a memorial and balloon release to honor the teen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach. Guest speakers will be talking to students at Youth Under Construction before the memorial.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or at 866-493-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at browardcrimestoppers.org.